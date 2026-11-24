The morning I went to Kioku, I walked around from my hotel, past Big Ben, to Kioku. As mentioned, it is placed inside the magnificent Raffles hotel, where you walk in through the big doors and the grand entrance. You notice there are multiple restaurants and scenes as you walk in. The doorman tells you where to walk, and you come to a side elevator that is very cool, because it feels like the floor underneath you is bringing you up. Then you arrive at the restaurant, where you feel elevated, and you are somewhere relaxing and comfortable, somewhere you want to spend your afternoon. They have balcony seating and a lounge in the summer, and private dining outside, which is great for when there are festivals going on outside and you can have your own private dining.