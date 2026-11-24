At a Glance
Overall: 4.75 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars.
Kioku is a Japanese restaurant on the 6th floor of Raffles London at The OWO, 2 Whitehall Place, with Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament and the London Eye in view.
The meal reviewed was a tasting format of small courses: a skewer, tuna tartare made at the table, ten pieces of nigiri, lamb and madeleines.
Since the visit, Executive Chef Chris Golding and Head Chef Takehito Shibata have introduced a new menu, and design studio Tibbatts Abel has refreshed the room.
A few weeks ago I had the pleasure of attending a fantastic meal at . They are placed on the top floor of the magnificent Raffles hotel in London.
Kioku is a Japanese restaurant on the rooftop of Raffles London at The OWO, the old War Office building on Whitehall, 6th floor, 2 Whitehall Place, with Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament and the London Eye in view from the tables. The meal is a tasting format of small, composed courses: a skewer to open, tuna tartare made in front of you, ten pieces of nigiri (no classic sushi rolls), lamb for the main, and madeleines to close. It suits a long, unhurried lunch: visitors who want the sights of Westminster and then a calm table above them, and anyone marking an occasion. Since this autumn the kitchen has been under Executive Chef Chris Golding with Head Chef Takehito Shibata, with a new menu and a refreshed room. Scores: Arrival and impression 4.7, Location 4.85, Food 4.75, Service 4.8, Design and atmosphere 4.75, Overall 4.75 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars. The verdict: come for the view, stay for the nigiri. A lovely meal, and you leave very satisfied.
The morning I went to Kioku, I walked around from my hotel, past Big Ben, to Kioku. As mentioned, it is placed inside the magnificent Raffles hotel, where you walk in through the big doors and the grand entrance. You notice there are multiple restaurants and scenes as you walk in. The doorman tells you where to walk, and you come to a side elevator that is very cool, because it feels like the floor underneath you is bringing you up. Then you arrive at the restaurant, where you feel elevated, and you are somewhere relaxing and comfortable, somewhere you want to spend your afternoon. They have balcony seating and a lounge in the summer, and private dining outside, which is great for when there are festivals going on outside and you can have your own private dining.
The location is amazing for tourists: you are right next to Big Ben, Covent Garden, the London Eye and more, and you are in the Raffles hotel, and not just that, on the rooftop.
Raffles London is in The OWO, the old War Office building on Whitehall, so you are in the middle of everything, and then you go up to the rooftop and you are above it all. For a visitor there is no better base: the sights are a short walk from the door, and the view from up there is hard to beat.
More on the hotel, because it is a big part of the experience. The OWO is the old War Office. Churchill worked here, and during the war it was a center for intelligence work; Ian Fleming was a regular visitor, and scenes from the Bond films have been shot in the building. It has been restored rather than rebuilt, and it is now a hotel of 120 rooms and suites. It is a large operation, with several restaurants and bars under one roof, including Mauro Colagreco's restaurant, plus a Guerlain spa and butler service, which makes Kioku's rooftop feel like a quiet corner of a much bigger machine. You are aware of the building's past the whole time you are in it, and that is part of what you are paying for.
The view deserves its own mention. From the rooftop you look out over Whitehall: Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in one direction, the London Eye across the river, and the rooftops of Whitehall below you. At lunch it is all there in daylight, and you are above the traffic and the crowds rather than in them. It is the view most visitors only get from the street, and having it from your table changes the meal; it is a big part of why lunch up there feels unhurried. You feel in the middle of everything and removed from it at the same time.
The meal runs as a series of small, composed courses, and it opens with a single skewer: a hand-formed grilled meat skewer, deeply browned, topped with grated daikon and a spoonful of golden caviar, served on a leaf-pressed ceramic plate. One skewer per person. It is a statement of intent: this is a tasting format, small portions, and the kitchen expects you to pay attention to each one.
The golden beets come next, roasted and piled under a thick swirl of whipped cheese, finished with toasted walnuts. It is the simplest plate of the meal and the most Western (beets, cheese, nuts) against everything around it.
Then the tuna tartare, which they make in front of you: fatty tuna minced fine and molded into a disc, glistening, with caviar in the center and a shiso leaf behind it, on a dark stone plate. It is the richest-looking course of the meal, and the second time caviar appears.
The nigiri course is ten pieces on a long raised stone platter, laid out in a deliberate progression: deep-red tuna with a fleck of gold, then a paler pink cut, salmon with sesame, and finally two white fish, with pickled ginger at the end. Nothing is dressed up beyond a brush or a sprinkle. After the composed plates before it, the kitchen strips it back and lets the fish and the rice carry the course. I was surprised there were no classic sushi rolls; the sushi course is nigiri only.
The main is lamb: two bone-in chops, with the sauce poured over them at the table from a ceramic vessel, a small herb salad alongside and a bowl of rice. The tableside pour is the one piece of theater in the meal; everything else arrives finished.
Dessert is a composed yellow plate (citrus tones, a striped chocolate garnish, edible flowers), with chocolate madeleines and a small bowl of candied nuts served with it, and tea to close.
At the end of the meal you feel very satisfied. You have just had a lovely meal.
The service was very nice. The host was very accommodating: he had a charger for me, he was kind, and he showed me a tour of the property. The waiter was patient and helpful. We asked the chef to give us his best, and they accommodated this. They make the tuna tartare in front of you, explaining what they are doing, and the chef came up and said hi. Overall it was a welcoming environment where they cared about their food, sharing it with you and giving you relaxed service.
The atmosphere was quiet and calm during my time there, as I was there for lunch, just as they opened.
It is not elegant by any means, or over the top, and that works in its favor. The decor could have been more over the top, but instead it makes for a more relaxed atmosphere, and the design is not stuffy. The open kitchen is nice. I couldn't get a feel for the outdoor seating, as it was cold out, but the view is hard to beat.
The design is all natural materials: dark wood tables and black chairs, light oak beams and framing, warm plaster walls with a few small artworks. The ceramics are not just on the table. Large handmade urns sit on plinths around the room like sculpture, and the tables are set simply, with a rolled napkin, glasses and a small vase of dried flowers. Nothing is shiny or branded. For a rooftop in the middle of Whitehall, the effect is calm: you feel removed from the city below, which is the point of eating up there.
Since my visit, the kitchen has changed hands. This autumn the restaurant brought in Executive Chef Chris Golding to work alongside Head Chef Takehito Shibata, with a built around seasonality and dishes designed to be shared. Some favorites stay, the madeleines among them, and there are new dishes such as A5 wagyu sirloin and grilled chalk stream trout. The room has been refreshed too, by design studio : craft displays between the tables instead of partitions, a Japanese rock garden at the entrance, and artworks by Yasushi Amano, Yuji Ueda and Ruth Duckworth. Worth knowing : the meal above is the one I had, and the menu has moved on since.
Arrival and impression: 4.7
Location: 4.85
Food: 4.75
Service: 4.8
Design and atmosphere: 4.75
Overall: 4.75 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars
Kioku is in a great location, with a great view, good food and good service, a lovely place to spend an afternoon or an evening. There are no classic sushi rolls, but the nigiri is fresh, the skewer is fantastic, and the tuna tartare was unique, and made in front of you. Overall it is an experience, and the location, the views and the food live up to it. Go check it out if you are in the neighborhood or looking for a restaurant with a view. There are a lot of good Japanese restaurants in London, and this one is no different from the other good ones: not better, not worse. It is not a must-do, unless the location is part of your reason to go.
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