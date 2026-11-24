Overall: 9.4 on the RESIDENT™ Luxury Index
Hosted stay: one night, Monday, November 9, 2026, in the Presidential Suite
Where: 45 Park Lane, London W1K 1PN, on Park Lane in Mayfair, facing Hyde Park, next door to The Dorchester
Rates: Deluxe Room $1,775 a night including taxes on the flexible rate for December 3-10, 2026 (checked November 15, 2026)
RESIDENT was hosted by 45 Park Lane, London, on November 9, 2026, for the purposes of this review. The opinions are the writer's own.
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The arrival and service at 45 Park Lane is what you would expect out of the caliber of hotel that 45 Park Lane is. You arrive in the Uber and a doorman is waiting for you, to take your suitcases and welcome you to the hotel. You walk in and see the hostess for CUT, the steak house, you see the multi floors and the grand entrance. The service at check-in is normal, with them there to support you and accompany you; the hosts are impeccably polite, with a personable approach, showing interest in every detail you might require for your stay. More than that, guests are offered a full tour of the hotel if desired.
The design makes its statement in two places. The first is the arrival itself: a grand entrance with the floors of the hotel rising above you, a red reception desk against dark wood paneling with a glass display cabinet alongside it, and CUT's hostess stand right there in the lobby, so the restaurant is part of the welcome rather than hidden away. The dining room runs straight off the lobby, with the staircase up to BAR 45 behind it, so the whole ground floor reads as one designed space. The dinner itself is covered under Food and Beverage; the design point is that the hotel puts its restaurant on stage instead of tucking it away. There is an additional bar and a lounge on the mezzanine, in a refined decor of deep reds: luxurious, almost gallery-like, and still welcoming, easy to imagine yourself relaxing there with a book or a paper.
Upstairs, the design language is contemporary Art Deco, and it is consistent: the diamond-pattern carpet runs through the suites, set against dark wood, brass and mirrored tables, with deep red velvet on the sofas and big floral artwork on the walls. It is warm rather than minimal: lamplight, heavy curtains, color. Even the bathroom commits to it, black marble around the tub against white marble walls. Nothing about it is the pale, quiet luxury most new hotels default to; this one has a point of view.
The details repeat deliberately, which is what makes it feel designed rather than decorated: the bronze, branch-like tiered stand that carries the welcome, the purple 45 Park Lane folder on the table, the champagne on ice. There is a proper desk nook (leather-topped desk, a framed black-and-white photograph above it), a large screen framed and set over the fireplace in the living room, and stepped Art Deco ceiling lights. Even the shower commits: a glass wall veined like onyx, with a marble bench inside it. The signature deep-plum purple runs throughout, consistently adding a sense of depth, luxury and simultaneous comfort.
The art is part of the furniture here. Black-and-white photography hangs over the bed (the bedroom wall behind it paneled in deep burgundy) and at the desk; Phaidon art books are displayed in the ground-floor windows (Great Women Artists the week I was there); a Leibovitz volume sits on the shelves in BAR 45. In the top suite there is even a record player by the sofa. Color, photography, books: it all hangs together.
I had the pleasure of staying in the Presidential Suite, and seeing the top suite as well, and I can say for families, multi-generational, bachelor or bachelorette parties, couples, these rooms are amazing for housing guests and parties: multiple rooms, one living room, one bedroom, with balconies overlooking Hyde Park. For holiday gatherings, celebrations, anniversaries, this is where you want to be in London. There is great technology throughout the rooms too: the lights, blinds, air conditioning, it's all in one place and easy to coordinate, with multiple options for how you want your lights, even a nighttime setting. The toilet is the new one, where the seats are heated, you have the controls, and the toilet opens as you walk in. The furniture I would not say is modern or brand new furniture, but the couch is comfortable and it is definitely livable.
The living room runs around a deep red velvet sofa with gold cushions and dark armchairs, a mirrored coffee table, and the welcome set up on it: champagne on ice and a tiered stand of fruit and nuts. Floor-to-ceiling windows with sheer curtains keep it bright, and the diamond-pattern carpet runs through the whole suite. There is a separate dining room: a round glass table seating six, dark wood paneling, a brass chandelier and a large floral artwork on the wall. It is a real dining room, not a table in a corner, which is what makes the suite work for a gathering. The bathroom is the showpiece: an oval soaking tub set into black marble, in front of floor-to-ceiling windows looking over the trees of Hyde Park, with a double vanity in dark marble beside it.
The welcome champagne is Veuve Clicquot, on ice on the mirrored table, with the tiered stand of picture-perfect clementines and nuts beside it. The bedroom has a bench at the foot of the bed and the desk set at the balcony doors, a red glass lamp and an orchid on it. There is a bar cabinet with a minibar and elegant glassware built into the living room wall, with additional lighting specifically for it. The provided selection of coffee, tea and other drinks is excellent, with plenty of non-alcoholic drinks, champagnes and even a vintage wine on the top shelf. The suite is set up to host, not just to sleep.
The top suite I was shown is a step beyond again: a wraparound living room of curved glass with a terrace outside it, tufted leather sofa, checked armchairs, and the London Eye visible in the distance. The terrace is huge and runs the whole length of the living room, gazing over the breathtaking views of Hyde Park, and it fills the large space with natural light, reflected off the large dining table. That is the suite you book when the view is part of the event, though, in fact, one of the signature features of the hotel is that all 45 of its rooms have windows with a view of Hyde Park, so you would not be missing out even when not staying in one of the bigger suites.
The food and beverage is sensational, starting with CUT. It is in the lobby, but once you walk in you feel transported into a whole different world, where you don't even feel like you're in the hotel anymore: high ceilings, beautiful curtains that make you feel in a different environment, beautiful decor and tables. We had a group of five people, we had a beautiful round table, and the food really was amazing, a steak restaurant and everything you would expect. It starts before the starters: the bread service is pretzel rolls and warm cheese gougères, with butter, and it sets the tone. For starters, the mini burgers and tuna cones were sensational, with the tuna cones being a crowd favorite: spicy tuna tartare in sesame miso tuile cones, served standing in a wooden block. The crispy beef and prawn wontons were on the table too. The steak tartare was very good, a classic dish, topped with a quail egg yolk with toasts on the side. The Australian wagyu steak was very well cooked and, in our opinion, better than the classic filet mignon. The steaks arrive sliced on a platter for the table, deep char outside, properly rare in the middle, with a flight of sauces alongside (a béarnaise, a green herb sauce, ketchup and the cooking jus) and mashed potato passed around the table. For the sides, the cauliflower was a new one, so I had to try it; I wouldn't say it is a must. The salad was tasty. For dessert, the chocolate soufflé was extremely chocolate and good, and the Basque cheesecake with berries was nice. Overall the food was amazing and I absolutely recommend going for a wonderful evening. The breakfast in the morning was good as well; breakfast is served at CUT too.
The hotel also has two more ways to eat and drink without leaving the building. Up the staircase from CUT is BAR 45, the hotel's cocktail bar, known for its Negronis, with a Negroni trolley that comes to the table, and bar dining of its own, mini wagyu sliders included. The room reads more like a club room than a hotel bar: red leather sofas, dark wood shelves lined with art books, low lamplight. And then there is the surprise: Sushi Kanesaka, a Michelin-starred omakase counter from chef Shinji Kanesaka, an intimate Edomae sushi experience that has nothing to do with the steakhouse downstairs. Between CUT, BAR 45 and Sushi Kanesaka, you can eat very differently three nights in a row and never leave the hotel. (Those two are noted from the hotel's own listings; CUT is the one I dined at.)
The wellness, spa and fitness at 45 Park Lane is definitely one of the aspects of this hotel that makes it stand out from its competition. With the biggest pool in Mayfair, this spa is a must go: it has a sauna, steam room, massage rooms, and an indoor area to enjoy, with chairs by the indoor pool. Going down the elevator to the spa area, you can feel transported; the elevator had the smells of the spa. The service here was perfect: they were there to support you, but also not get in your way. The spa itself has an aura of tranquility and sophistication. Every little detail here is carefully curated: perfectly folded towels are waiting for you, there is fresh fruit and a full fridge of water bottles, sofas are comfortingly covered in throws and cushions. Both the steam room and the sauna are at a perfect, consistent temperature, with rounded mosaic seating and infused with a fresh smell. In addition to functionality, the design of the spa space is refined, combining woodland themes, off-whites and deep greens. It makes you feel like you are in an art-focused members' club, not a hotel spa. The spa also has the exclusive Swiss La Prairie as its official partner, with whom it launched the Art of Wellness programme: guests can access Switzerland-inspired treatments and sensory experiences ranging from facials and beauty treatments to bath therapies and sleep consultations. The gym is big, with new Technogym equipment, and has everything you need: a range of weights, a cardio zone and a sufficiently big functional area, plus a nice environment. You can even pull the door to make your own little workout area, with no distractions, and there is no shortage of quality mats, rollers and other essential gym accessories.
The pool is a proper lap pool, long and blue-lit, with wood-framed loungers and a rolled towel on each along one side, botanical murals on the walls and mirrored columns that make the room feel twice its size. Beside it sits a round mosaic-tiled vitality pool on a raised platform, with the glass-fronted steam room behind it. There is a real relaxation lounge too (cream sofas, a hanging swing seat, a fireplace) and a refreshment station with infused water and fruit under a curved, copper-toned ceiling. The treatment rooms have floral mosaic walls and their own showers. The gym runs long and mirrored, wood floors, Technogym equipment throughout: bikes, treadmills, ellipticals and a full weights end with dumbbell racks and benches. It is a wellness floor you could spend half a day in, not a pool and a treadmill in a basement corner.
45 Park Lane sits on Park Lane itself, in the middle of Mayfair, with Hyde Park directly across the road; the balconies look over it. Its sister hotel, The Dorchester, is next door. Behind it is the whole of Mayfair: Berkeley Square and the Bond Street shops are a few minutes' walk, and Knightsbridge and Harrods are about ten minutes. Hyde Park Corner and Green Park stations put the Piccadilly line a short walk in either direction. It is the grand-hotel end of London geography: park in front, Mayfair behind, and none of it requires a cab.
Against the other London hotels I have reviewed for RESIDENT, 45 Park Lane tops the table on score: Overall 9.4, ahead of 11 Cadogan Gardens (9.3) and Page8 (8.7). But they are different instruments. Cadogan Gardens is a townhouse you live in (a mews apartment, your own front door, afternoon tea), with no spa and no pool, built for stays measured in weeks. 45 Park Lane is the full grand-hotel machine: a butler with every room, a destination steakhouse in the lobby, and a wellness floor with Mayfair's biggest pool. Page8 is the smaller, design-led stay near Trafalgar Square. If the trip is an occasion (a celebration, a family gathering, a group in suites), 45 Park Lane is the one that performs. If the trip is a long London residence, Cadogan is still the answer.
Priced for the same week (seven nights, December 3 to 10, 2026, two adults, the hotel's own booking engine, checked November 15, 2026, in US dollars, and rates do move), 45 Park Lane plays in a different league from the townhouse set. The entry Deluxe Room is $1,775 a night including taxes on the flexible rate, $12,421 for the week. Suites start with the Curzon Balcony Suite at $5,219 a night (95 to 103 square metres with a balcony, a separate living room and a dining area), and the Park Lane Suite, with Hyde Park views and a separate drawing room, is $6,554 a night, $45,878 for the week. There is no advance-purchase rate for that week: every quote is flexible, with free cancellation to the day before arrival. One honest caveat: a 5% discretionary service charge is added to the room bill on departure, on top of the quoted rate. Against Cadogan's £941.79-a-night mews apartment, this is grand-hotel money. The comparison is not suite for suite; it is machine for machine, and the machine here includes the butler, CUT and the pool.
The value here is in what the rate carries with it. The butler comes with every room, not just the suites. That is the difference between this and most of Mayfair, where service scales with what you booked. Add the spa and the biggest pool in Mayfair, CUT downstairs for the big dinner, and suites that genuinely house a group, and the price fits the traveler who will use all of it: families, multi-generational trips, celebrations. If you only need a bed in Mayfair, you are paying for a machine you won't run. If the hotel is part of the occasion, the fit is exact.
My overall experience at 45 Park Lane was a hotel operating at the top of its category in the ways that matter on an occasion trip: service that starts with a butler and doesn't stop, suites built for people to actually gather in, a steakhouse that carries an evening on its own, and a wellness floor that beats everything else in Mayfair. The furniture is not the newest in London and check-in is simply normal. The magic here is not in the objects; it is in what the hotel does for you once you are inside it.
Come for CUT, stay for the butler and the pool.
For seven nights, December 3-10, 2026, checked November 15, 2026 on the hotel's own booking engine: the Deluxe Room is $1,775 a night including taxes (flexible rate; $12,421 for the week), suites run from the Curzon Balcony Suite at $5,219 a night to the Park Lane Suite at $6,554 a night. A 5% discretionary service charge is added on departure. Rates move.
45 Park Lane, London W1K 1PN, on Park Lane in Mayfair, facing Hyde Park, next door to The Dorchester.
CUT at 45 Park Lane, Wolfgang Puck's steakhouse, in the lobby (the dinner of the stay, and where breakfast is served); BAR 45, the cocktail bar above it, known for its Negronis; and Sushi Kanesaka, a Michelin-starred omakase sushi counter.
Yes: a wellness floor with the biggest pool in Mayfair, a sauna, steam room and massage rooms, and a large gym with new equipment.
Occasions: families, multi-generational trips, celebrations, anniversaries and groups who want suites that work for gathering, a butler with every room, and a destination restaurant downstairs. Travelers who want a quiet residential townhouse stay are better served at 11 Cadogan Gardens.
Property type: City hotel
Arrival and Service: 9.1
Rooms and Suites: 9.4
Design and Atmosphere: 9.0
Food and Beverage: 9.3
Wellness: Spa and Fitness: 9.7
Pools, Grounds, and Beach: N/A (city hotel; the indoor pool is covered under Wellness)
Location: 9.2
Value and Fit: 9.3
Overall: 9.4
Brandon Travin is Director of Sales and Partnerships at RESIDENT. He reviews hotels through the eyes of the traveler who wants the hotel itself to be part of the trip.
Our reviews are first-hand and independent (we stay, we dine, we give our honest take), and they run across print, resident.com, our LinkedIn newsletter (Resident Insider), Instagram (@resident.magazine), and Pinterest.
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