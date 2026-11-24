The wellness, spa and fitness at 45 Park Lane is definitely one of the aspects of this hotel that makes it stand out from its competition. With the biggest pool in Mayfair, this spa is a must go: it has a sauna, steam room, massage rooms, and an indoor area to enjoy, with chairs by the indoor pool. Going down the elevator to the spa area, you can feel transported; the elevator had the smells of the spa. The service here was perfect: they were there to support you, but also not get in your way. The spa itself has an aura of tranquility and sophistication. Every little detail here is carefully curated: perfectly folded towels are waiting for you, there is fresh fruit and a full fridge of water bottles, sofas are comfortingly covered in throws and cushions. Both the steam room and the sauna are at a perfect, consistent temperature, with rounded mosaic seating and infused with a fresh smell. In addition to functionality, the design of the spa space is refined, combining woodland themes, off-whites and deep greens. It makes you feel like you are in an art-focused members' club, not a hotel spa. The spa also has the exclusive Swiss La Prairie as its official partner, with whom it launched the Art of Wellness programme: guests can access Switzerland-inspired treatments and sensory experiences ranging from facials and beauty treatments to bath therapies and sleep consultations. The gym is big, with new Technogym equipment, and has everything you need: a range of weights, a cardio zone and a sufficiently big functional area, plus a nice environment. You can even pull the door to make your own little workout area, with no distractions, and there is no shortage of quality mats, rollers and other essential gym accessories.