At a Glance
Le Jardinier, the Michelin-starred French restaurant from Chef Alain Verzeroli and The Bastion Collection, is bringing back two weekly programs in the Miami Design District.
Jardin Sessions runs Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with live music and the L'Apéritif happy hour until 7:30 p.m.
Sunday Soirée runs Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m., with a three-course brunch at $75 per person.
The restaurant is at 151 NE 41st St, Suite 135, Miami.
Le Jardinier, the Michelin-starred seasonal French restaurant from Chef Alain Verzeroli and The Bastion Collection, is bringing back two weekly programs at its Miami Design District address. Jardin Sessions returns on Wednesday evenings with live music and a happy hour. Sunday Soirée returns as a weekend brunch, served in the dining room and on the outdoor patio. For a restaurant with a Michelin star, a $12 cocktail on a Wednesday is the headline.
Jardin Sessions runs every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. It opens with L'Apéritif, the restaurant's signature happy hour. Until 7:30 p.m., specialty cocktails are $12 and bar bites are $6.
After that, dinner takes over. Guests order from the seasonal à la carte menu or choose the autumn prix-fixe menu, and the live music carries on through the evening. The format covers anything from after-work cocktails at the bar to a long midweek dinner in the garden-inspired room.
Sunday Soirée is Le Jardinier's weekly brunch, served every Sunday from noon to 4:30 p.m. Guests can sit in the dining room or outside on the patio, surrounded by greenery.
Chef de Cuisine Mario Da Silva has written a three-course brunch menu at $75 per person. It takes familiar brunch dishes in a French direction: snapper crudo, duck confit Benedict, and Wagyu steak and eggs. Every brunch includes a Degas' Ballerina cocktail. Other cocktails are available to order alongside the menu.
The restaurant pitches it for weekend gatherings and celebrations.
The name is the French word for gardener, and the cooking follows the seasons, with produce at the center of the menu. Pierre-Yves Rochon designed the space. Inside, custom black and white marble covers the walls and floors, set off by art and statement light fixtures in a look the restaurant calls retro-glam. A black marble bar anchors the room.
The outdoor patio carries the garden theme outside, in keeping with the produce-led menu. The kitchen works in classic French technique under Chef Verzeroli and The Bastion Collection, the hospitality group that runs the restaurant.
Le Jardinier is at 151 NE 41st St, Suite 135, Miami, in the Design District. Jardin Sessions runs Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday Soirée runs Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m. Details are at lejardinier-miami.com.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.