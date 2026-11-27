Le Jardinier, the Michelin-starred seasonal French restaurant from Chef Alain Verzeroli and The Bastion Collection, is bringing back two weekly programs at its Miami Design District address. Jardin Sessions returns on Wednesday evenings with live music and a happy hour. Sunday Soirée returns as a weekend brunch, served in the dining room and on the outdoor patio. For a restaurant with a Michelin star, a $12 cocktail on a Wednesday is the headline.