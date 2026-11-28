Pao by Paul Qui at Faena Miami Beach has added nine new dishes from Chef Mauricio Quezada.
On Thursday, December 10, chef Brad Kilgore joins Pao for a one-night collaborative dinner.
The dinner offers a 4-course menu at $125 or a 7-course menu at $175, with seatings at 6:30 and 9 p.m.
Pao by Paul Qui at Faena Miami Beach has added nine dishes to its menu for the season. On Thursday, December 10, it hosts chef Brad Kilgore for a one-night collaborative dinner.
Chef Mauricio Quezada built the additions around seasonal ingredients and their color, under the idea of "the complexity of simplicity."
The Kinilawin Norte pairs hamachi with peach marinade and charred avocado. Tinapa Crudo uses cured and smoked Norwegian salmon with trout roe and Honeycrisp apple. The Paelya brings tiger prawns with bagoong and yuzu kosho aioli. A Wagyu Asado comes with mousseline-stuffed morels and Japanese sweet potato.
The collaboration is one night only. Guests choose a 4-course tasting menu at $125 per person or a 7-course menu at $175, with an optional beverage pairing. There are two seatings, at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
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