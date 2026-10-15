A Luxury Truffle and Wine Trip in Piedmont, Italy

Autumn in Piedmont brings together white truffles, Barolo wine, and long lunches in villages surrounded by vineyards. In this corner of northwestern Italy, Alba is the heart of truffle season, while the hills of the Langhe invite days spent visiting cellars, walking through woodland, and learning to make fresh pasta. Stay in a grand castle or a countryside retreat, then explore a little each day, from the restaurants of Alba to the wine villages of Barolo, Barbaresco, and Treiso. There is plenty to discover, and every reason to take your time.