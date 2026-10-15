A Luxury Truffle and Wine Trip in Piedmont, Italy

Plan five or six nights in Piedmont’s countryside, with day trips to Alba, Barolo, Barbaresco, and Treiso for truffle hunting, vineyard visits, and regional dining.
Stay at Castello di Guarene in Guarene, Casa di Langa in Cerretto Langhe, or Relais San Maurizio in Santo Stefano Belbo for historic surroundings, cooking experiences, or spa time.
Dining highlights include Enrico Crippa’s three-Michelin-starred Piazza Duomo in Alba, La Ciau del Tornavento in Treiso, and Guido da Costigliole at Relais San Maurizio.
In 2026, the Alba White Truffle World Market runs on Saturdays and Sundays from October 10 through December 6, making an autumn weekend a natural centerpiece of the trip.
Autumn in Piedmont brings together white truffles, Barolo wine, and long lunches in villages surrounded by vineyards. In this corner of northwestern Italy, Alba is the heart of truffle season, while the hills of the Langhe invite days spent visiting cellars, walking through woodland, and learning to make fresh pasta. Stay in a grand castle or a countryside retreat, then explore a little each day, from the restaurants of Alba to the wine villages of Barolo, Barbaresco, and Treiso. There is plenty to discover, and every reason to take your time.
October and November are appealing months for a Piedmont truffle season trip that includes the Alba fair. In 2026, the Alba White Truffle World Market opens on Saturdays and Sundays from October 10 through December 6. Allow five or six nights, including a weekend for the market, with one countryside hotel as your base. Spend the other days enjoying vineyard visits, cooking classes, and the pleasures of coming back to somewhere beautiful.
Castello di Guarene is a luxury hotel in Guarene and a romantic base for day trips to Alba and the surrounding wine villages. This eighteenth-century residence has frescoed interiors, crystal chandeliers, and formal Italian gardens. It is a lovely choice for couples who enjoy historic surroundings and want their hotel to be part of the experience. Spend your first afternoon settling in and walking through the gardens.
Plan outings with time to return and enjoy the castle. The spa offers saunas, a hammam, and treatments, with views across the surrounding hills. An afternoon massage feels especially inviting after a morning outdoors. Arrange a driver for cellar visits and restaurant evenings, so the journey home is taken care of when you find a bottle worth lingering over.
Casa di Langa, in Cerretto Langhe, is a countryside hotel for travelers who want food and wine experiences woven into their stay. The property offers cooking classes, wine education, and truffle hunting, with Fàula as its restaurant. Here, a morning learning to roll tajarin by hand can lead into an afternoon exploring the Langhe hills. These fine pasta threads make an appealing introduction to Piedmontese cooking.
Book a cooking class early in your stay and carry that familiarity into the meals that follow. Casa di Langa also offers truffle hunting exclusively for hotel guests and an immersive Wine Academy that will walk you through the intricacies of the Alta Langa region. Choose this base for a holiday combining excursions to Alba and the vineyards with time spent cooking, tasting, and relaxing at the hotel.
Relais San Maurizio, at Santo Stefano Belbo, offers a countryside stay in a former seventeenth-century monastery. Spa facilities make it inviting for a slower afternoon, while Michelin-starred Guido da Costigliole occupies the old cellars. A stay here lends itself to days exploring the region and evenings close to home. Reserve dinner at the restaurant and leave the afternoon open to enjoy the property amenities like the pool and Botanical gardens.
Make Alba one of your first day trips. The International Alba White Truffle Fair market occupies the Cortile della Maddalena, with access from Piazza Falcone, and brings together truffle traders, local food producers, and wines from Langhe, Monferrato, and Roero. Browse the stalls, enjoy the atmosphere, and leave time for lunch in town. For a closer introduction to truffles, the fair’s sensory sessions explore their aromas.
Reserve one meal in Alba for Piazza Duomo, Enrico Crippa’s restaurant, which holds three Michelin stars. Its dining room, with pink walls and a fresco by Francesco Clemente, provides a distinctive setting for cooking shaped by vegetables, herbs, flowers, and the seasons. The restaurant publishes an autumn white truffle menu alongside other tasting menus. Make this the main event of the day, with a gentle walk beforehand.
For a morning among the trees, book the Truffle Hunting and Cheese, Truffle & Wine Tasting near Alba tour, which begins in Monforte d’Alba. The approximately three-hour experience combines a woodland hunt, cheese served with black truffle, and a wine tasting that includes Barolo. It is an appealing way to connect the countryside with the flavors on your plate.
Another option is the Truffle Hunt and Barolo Wine Tasting tour. Over approximately four hours, the experience combines a hunt with a family winery visit and a tasting of local wines. Follow the excursion with a relaxed lunch, enjoying fresh white truffle over pasta or eggs when available.
Wine deserves a day of its own. Barolo and Barbaresco are both made entirely from Nebbiolo, and visiting their home territory adds another dimension to every glass. Take a Private Barolo and Barbaresco Wine Tour, with a customized itinerary that includes two or three cellar stops. Tell the guide what you enjoy drinking and let that conversation shape the day, whether you are discovering Piedmontese wine or returning to explore it further.
Between tastings, spend time in Barolo and La Morra, or plan another outing around Barbaresco and Treiso. In Barbaresco, Produttori del Barbaresco welcomes visitors to its wine shop in the main square for a short tasting and an introduction to the cooperative. This is an enjoyable stop for anyone interested in learning more about the wines they have been ordering at dinner.
Continue to Treiso for a meal at Michelin-starred La Ciau del Tornavento, where the dining room overlooks the hills and the extensive cellar invites exploration. Ask the sommelier to suggest something suited to your meal, and give lunch the afternoon it deserves. This is a lovely opportunity to enjoy the landscape from the table.
Plan each day around a few nearby stops, with time for lunch and a walk between visits. Spend a day in Alba browsing the market and exploring town, visit Barolo and La Morra together, then pair Barbaresco with lunch in Treiso. If there is a restaurant you especially want to try, book it first and plan your other stops nearby. Ask your hotel to help arrange a driver for wine tastings and dinners, so you can enjoy the day without worrying about the journey back.
For travelers also spending time in Milan, the Small-Group Barolo Wine Tasting, Alba & UNESCO Piedmont Hills tour offers another introduction to the region. It departs from Milan and combines Alba, Grinzane Cavour Castle, and a family winery visit with wines including Barolo. Consider this excursion if Milan will be your base in the region.
For anyone who loves good food and wine, Piedmont is an inviting place to spend an autumn week. Book the experiences you are most excited about, then give yourself the freedom to follow a local recommendation or stay a little longer over lunch. It is worth having a few days here with no reason to hurry.
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