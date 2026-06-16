The Summer Host Starter Kit: Prime Day Edition

Every piece here is built to last more than one season, the barware, crystal, and linens all chosen to move from the first weekend in June through Labor Day and into next summer. Amazon Prime Day 2026 runs from June 23 through June 26, four days that line up with the start of Hamptons season and give a host time to fill in the gaps before the first guests arrive. Whether you start with the bar cart or the guest room, the goal stays the same, a house that's ready, so the only thing left to do once everyone arrives is enjoy them.