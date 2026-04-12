25 Amazon Travel Essentials That Are Actually Worth Buying

What makes them especially useful for travel is the addition of Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode. The ANC is strong enough to soften the low hum of an airplane cabin or the clatter of a train, while Transparency Mode lets you hear boarding announcements or order a coffee without taking them out. They are also sweat- and water-resistant, so they work just as well for an early-morning walk through a city as they do for a day spent in transit. Apple rates them for up to 30 hours of listening time with the USB-C charging case, which is enough for even the longest travel day.