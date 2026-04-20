All You Need to Know About Retroactive Child Support in Florida Cases

Retroactive child support in Florida is a payment ordered to be made before a formal child support order is issued. It is awarded by courts to establish that a child's needs have been met, even where payments were not enforced at the time.

Many parents are shocked when a court is retroactive and orders unpaid support. In other instances, a parent might be interested in learning how to fight retroactive child support if he or she feels the claim is unjustified or inaccurate.

This problem is very common in paternity cases and even in late filings, and it is important to understand how judges consider such claims and what factors they take into account to guide their ultimate decision.