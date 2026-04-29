Why Choose Oral Appliance Therapy Over CPAP Devices

These custom-made dental pieces gently shift the lower jaw forward, holding the airway open while a person sleeps. They look a lot like sports mouthguards but require precise fitting by trained dentists who use digital scans to map each mouth. Most wearers settle into the feel within seven to fourteen days, and the device tucks away discreetly behind the lips. Patients researching oral appliance therapy for sleep apnea tend to appreciate how the compact design slips easily into a regular bedtime routine, unlike larger machines. A properly fitted appliance can cut breathing interruptions sharply, with research showing results in mild and moderate cases that rival pressurized airflow systems for many people.