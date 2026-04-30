When To Visit a Mental Health Therapy Clinic

Sadness, irritability, or emotional numbness that lingers beyond two weeks usually signals more than a bad stretch. The same applies to bone-deep fatigue that rest cannot fix. These shifts tend to chip away at focus, appetite, and drive without any clear trigger.

A trained clinician can determine whether such patterns point to clinical depression, generalized anxiety, or another condition that responds well to treatment. Getting that assessment sooner rather than later typically shortens recovery and lowers the chance of a setback down the road.