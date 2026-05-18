Affluent households rarely plan for the moment a serious car accident introduces personal injury counsel into the year. The phone call from a partner, an adult child, or a household manager arrives without warning. The next 48 to 96 hours are decision-shaping in ways the rest of the year is not. The choice of counsel made in that window often determines the recovery outcome more than any other factor in the matter. The household sits with the consequence for months or years afterward.

The same disciplined evaluation that informs other consequential household decisions translates to attorney choice. Specialist firms like Flesch Law Firm in Denver illustrate the credentialing depth households should look for, with practice focus on car-accident matters and full-compensation pursuit for clients across Colorado. A personal injury attorney is one whose practice runs 70 percent or more on injury matters rather than as a side practice within a generalist firm. The decision rewards a few hours of structured homework before the first retainer signs.