Affluent households rarely plan for the moment a serious car accident introduces personal injury counsel into the year. The phone call from a partner, an adult child, or a household manager arrives without warning. The next 48 to 96 hours are decision-shaping in ways the rest of the year is not. The choice of counsel made in that window often determines the recovery outcome more than any other factor in the matter. The household sits with the consequence for months or years afterward.
The same disciplined evaluation that informs other consequential household decisions translates to attorney choice. Specialist firms like Flesch Law Firm in Denver illustrate the credentialing depth households should look for, with practice focus on car-accident matters and full-compensation pursuit for clients across Colorado. A personal injury attorney is one whose practice runs 70 percent or more on injury matters rather than as a side practice within a generalist firm. The decision rewards a few hours of structured homework before the first retainer signs.
A personal injury attorney does not deliver a product the household can compare to other products. The work is private, ongoing, and substantially shaped by the working relationship. Three structural features make the choice carry more weight than the typical professional-services decision.
The window for early-evidence preservation is narrow. Witness memory fades, vehicle-event-data recorders can be overwritten, and surveillance footage gets routinely deleted within 30 to 90 days. Each step in the early window shapes options for the rest of the matter.
The information asymmetry is real. Defense-side insurance counsel knows the local court culture, the adjuster patterns, and the realistic settlement distribution. The client and family typically do not. The Centers for Disease Control's transportation safety overview outlines the broader context. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's airbag and crash data provides the technical baseline for evidence-side discussions.
Six criteria belong on every shortlist. The table below summarises what affluent households should weigh before commitment.
A consultation that produces clear answers across these areas signals counsel worth retaining. A consultation that deflects on any of them signals counsel that may not match the household's needs. Asking these questions early is the difference between a calm representation and a stressful one. A retainer agreement is the contract that formalises the engagement and locks in the contingency-fee terms before substantial work begins.
Three accident categories reward specialist depth more than the others. The first is multi-vehicle highway collisions where liability allocation across drivers shapes the recovery. A specialist familiar with crash-reconstruction evidence and accident-reconstruction expert testimony reads the evidence pattern in ways a generalist often misses.
The second is commercial-vehicle accidents involving rideshare drivers, delivery vehicles, or trucking operations. The insurance-coverage stack and the federal motor-carrier rules differ meaningfully from passenger-only matters. The third is high-injury matters where the realistic recovery sits in the high-six-figure or seven-figure range. The carrier's first offer typically lands at 20 to 35 percent of the eventual settlement.
The same kind of disciplined-evaluation thinking visible in luxury sleep design coverage translates to attorney selection for matters that produce material long-tail consequences.
Several patterns recur. The first is signing with the first attorney who calls back rather than running a real comparison. The 48-to-96-hour window typically allows two or three serious consultations.
The second is selecting a generalist firm taking injury cases occasionally. A family attorney for estate or business matters is often the wrong fit for an injury matter where evidence-preservation and trial-readiness shape the negotiating position.
The third is accepting the carrier's first settlement offer without independent counsel review. First offers often run 20 to 35 percent of the eventual recovery on serious-injury matters.
The fourth is overlooking the medical-bills coordination. Specialist counsel manages the lien-and-subrogation conversation with health insurers and Medicare so the household nets the maximum from the eventual recovery. The fifth is treating the attorney as the decision-maker rather than the adviser. A contingency fee is a no-recovery-no-fee arrangement where the attorney typically takes 33 to 40 percent of the recovery as compensation. The same kind of disciplined-comparison thinking visible in coverage of Kendall Toole's wellness habits carries through to retaining counsel who supports rather than overrides the household's voice.
The choice rewards the homework discipline affluent households already apply to other major decisions. The 48-to-96-hour window allows for two or three serious consultations rather than a single rushed retention. The criteria are tractable. Calm, structured engagement during the early days produces materially better outcomes than reactive hiring.
The first consultation should answer specific questions about case strategy, timeline, communication, and contingency-fee structure. Whether the matter sits in Denver, Aspen, Boulder, or another Colorado jurisdiction, the criteria translate cleanly. Households who run real consultations early end up with calmer outcomes than households who default to whoever calls back first. The geography differs but the homework discipline does not. Pre-engagement preparation pays back across the entire matter and into the months following any settlement or trial.
For most car-accident matters, retain counsel within 48 to 96 hours of the accident. The early window allows for evidence preservation, witness-statement collection, and timely insurance-claim filing. Earlier engagement allows the household to compare approaches and fee structures. Most specialist firms run consultations on weekends or evenings during the initial-window period and typically charge no fee for the first conversation.
Personal injury attorneys typically work on contingency at 33 to 40 percent of the recovery. The lower end applies to matters that settle pre-litigation. The higher end applies to matters that proceed through trial. Some firms offer sliding-scale arrangements where the percentage shifts based on case stage. Confirm the structure during the first consultation.
Brief courtesy contact is fine. Substantive recorded statements should generally wait until counsel is engaged. Adjusters are trained to extract statements that may limit the eventual recovery. Specialist counsel manages the carrier conversation and times any recorded statement strategically. The cost of waiting a few days is small relative to the cost of a poorly-timed statement.
Trust the instinct, and seek a second consultation with another firm. The attorney-client fit matters, and a strategy the household cannot align with usually produces a worse outcome regardless of its technical merits. The first consultation usually carries no fee. Discomfort with the recommended approach is itself a useful data point in the selection process. Most matters benefit from the household interviewing 2 to 3 firms before signing the retainer that locks in the contingency-fee terms for the matter.
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