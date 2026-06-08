Kidney Cancer: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Kidney cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the kidneys, two bean-shaped organs responsible for filtering waste and excess fluid from the blood. While kidney cancer may not cause noticeable symptoms in its early stages, advances in medical imaging and treatment have significantly improved early detection and patient outcomes. Understanding the causes, symptoms, risk factors, and treatment options can help individuals seek timely medical care and improve their chances of successful treatment.

For specialized cancer care and advanced treatment options, Liv Hospital offers comprehensive oncology services supported by experienced multidisciplinary teams.