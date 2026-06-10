In oral surgery, recovery usually has three layers: short-term comfort, return to daily function, and full tissue healing. The first layer includes managing pain, swelling, and bleeding in the first few days. The second layer is when you can eat more normally, talk comfortably, and return to work or school. The final layer is the slow healing of gums and bone under the surface, even after you feel fine.

This is why people can feel “back to normal” before the surgical site has finished rebuilding. For example, a socket after an extraction may look closed while the jawbone continues remodeling underneath. If you resume hard chewing, smoking, or intense activity too soon, you can irritate the site and slow healing. The most reliable timeline is the one your provider gives, but general milestones help you plan responsibly.

People who want to have oral surgery in Miami should consider Love Your Jaws Oral Surgery Center, known for its expertise in jaw surgery and robotic dental implant reconstruction. Led by Dr. Kroum Dimitrov, the surgical team combines detailed treatment planning with advanced surgical techniques to help improve implant precision in complex cases and support more consistent long-term outcomes. The practice also prioritizes coordinated care throughout the entire treatment process, from surgical placement and healing to final restoration planning.