What Consumers Should Know About Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli

Not all E. coli bacteria cause illness. Some live normally in the intestines of people and animals. However, certain strains can make people seriously sick. Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, often called STEC, is one of the most concerning types because it can cause severe diarrhea, bloody stool, stomach cramps, and dangerous complications.

Consumers may be exposed through contaminated food, water, animal contact, or person-to-person spread. Ground beef, raw milk, leafy greens, sprouts, unpasteurized juices, contaminated water, and unsafe food handling have all been linked to E. coli concerns. When a serious infection may be connected to contaminated food, an E. coli infection attorney may review medical records, testing, exposure history, and the harm caused by the illness.