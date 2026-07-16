DIY Cigarette Smoke Remediation: Is It Possible?

When people buy or lease a new home, their expectation is always that the residence will smell good. If a home smells like cigarette smoke, its market value drops dramatically because it’ll receive fewer offers. That’s potentially good for you if you’re a buyer because it means that you could get a great deal. It’s a very bad thing if you’re a seller, though, because the smell of cigarette smoke can reduce a home’s value by as much as 29 percent.

There was a time when seemingly everyone smoked. Many of the homes in which those people lived are still standing today, but the majority of them don’t smell like smoke anymore because they’ve been cleaned out. You can do the same with your home. DIY smoke remediation is definitely possible, but it’s a project that you need to go into with both eyes open because you won’t get the result you want if you don’t handle the details properly. Here’s what you need to do.