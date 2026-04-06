Pollen Season Prep - Protecting Atlanta Office Air Quality During the 'Yellow Haze’

With the pollen season coming, the “yellow haze” can present a mean proposition. Offices can get uncomfortable, with staff finding it difficult to breathe properly.

Protecting Atlanta offices requires a proactive approach to keep pollen out. The air will also need filters to minimize allergens, while the general environment should be safe and conducive for everyone. The last thing you want is staff and visitors struggling to function in your space.

So how can you cope with the pollen season? Atlanta offices can adopt the comprehensive steps in this post for excellent results and schedule effective cleaning services with https://commercial-cleaning-atlanta.com for a pristine office look.