Pollen Season Prep - Protecting Atlanta Office Air Quality During the 'Yellow Haze’

With the pollen season coming, the “yellow haze” can present a mean proposition. Offices can get uncomfortable, with staff finding it difficult to breathe properly.
Protecting Atlanta offices requires a proactive approach to keep pollen out. The air will also need filters to minimize allergens, while the general environment should be safe and conducive for everyone. The last thing you want is staff and visitors struggling to function in your space.
So how can you cope with the pollen season? Atlanta offices can adopt the comprehensive steps in this post for excellent results and schedule effective cleaning services with https://commercial-cleaning-atlanta.com for a pristine office look.
With pollen season making headlines, it’s important not to assume that awareness alone is enough. As an organization, taking proactive steps to protect staff health and comfort is essential during this period.
Introducing simple but effective safety protocols can go a long way in reducing pollen exposure in the workplace. Employees should be encouraged to adopt small daily habits that make a significant difference.
For instance, advising staff to shake out their clothing before entering indoor spaces can help prevent pollen from being carried into the office. In addition, encouraging them to keep car windows closed while commuting can limit their exposure during travel.
You can further improve air quality in your Atlanta office with air purifiers. Some products even combine an air purifier and humidifier. Both work effectively to keep the air fresh and remove pollutants.
With air purifiers and humidifiers, the size of the space is important. Messier out the space and attach products to help your team avoid humidity and a damp atmosphere.
Aim for a humidity level between 40 and 60 percent. This helps to keep dust mites, mold, and other allergens in check. Use a humidifier when the air is dry. In some cases, offices add an integrated hygrometer to prevent over-humidification.
There are various kinds of HVAC systems, and upgrades happen all the time. In pollen season, you want to make sure the systems are functioning optimally. For your office, you can change HVAC filters frequently to avoid pollen circulating freely.
Your HVAC systems should run continuously. Ensure they're on "recirculate" or "on" instead of "auto." This action promotes constant filtration, rather than pulling in fresh air that contains pollen.
Stick to positive pressure inside the building. This will prevent outdoor allergens from entering through doors and cracks.
Keep air quality high by sealing openings. That includes windows, exterior doors, and others you can think of. Peak pollen hours are roughly 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Taking such steps protects your building and its occupiers.
It might also be time to upgrade your building's weatherstripping. Sealing gaps around doors and windows keeps pollen out. Once you notice light streaking through, upgrade the weatherstripping.
Some offices in Atlanta even have a decontamination area. Such areas help catch dust and pollen from shoes as people enter the building. Depending on the type of office, shoe covers may be necessary.
Having plants in the office provides more than aesthetic appeal. In recent years, many offices have taken to plants to help them add an eco-friendly dimension to their services.
But plants can also enhance the air quality of your office by boosting natural air. Besides, plants absorb toxins, allowing staff to breathe more easily.
Place them in strategic places to improve views and promote air quality.
Your Atlanta office can boost results or dampen morale. With the pollen season, it's even more important to improve air quality and create a professional atmosphere.
Involve experts in the process. They can help you clean on schedule, use the best products, and stop pollen from invading your spaces. With clean air and sealed openings, employee productivity is high.
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