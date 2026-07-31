How Many Houses Burned in the Palisades Fire?

Officially, the 2025 Palisades Fire destroyed 6,845 structures and damaged 975 more, according to CAL FIRE. Many were homes, but that official figure counts all structures, including residential, commercial, and other buildings, not houses alone. Local reporting has described the residential loss as nearly 6,000 homes, though the two counts are not measuring the same thing.
The fire burned across 23,448 acres and took 12 civilian lives before crews reached full containment. If you're a Pacific Palisades resident, a displaced homeowner, or someone trying to reconcile the different numbers floating around online, this article lays out the official count, explains why sources disagree, shows how to check a specific address, and covers what recovery and rebuilding look like now. The single most important thing to understand up front: "structures" and "houses" are not interchangeable, and treating them as the same is where most confusion starts.
CAL FIRE's incident record for the Palisades Fire is the cleanest source for the official numbers. It lists 6,845 structures destroyed and 975 damaged. The fire started on January 7, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., burned through 23,448 acres (over 23,000 acres of Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and the surrounding hillsides), and reached 100% containment on January 31, 2025. Twelve civilian deaths were confirmed. The blaze took hold during a stretch of dangerous Santa Ana high winds that pushed embers far ahead of the flame front, which is a large part of why the January event spread so fast through Southern California.
Why "structures" rather than "houses"? Because that's exactly what CAL FIRE counts. Its damage inspection teams tally every built structure inside the fire footprint, from single family homes to detached garages to commercial buildings. Using "structures" is the most defensible way to report the total, and it keeps the number accurate to what the agency actually measured. In a dense residential city like Los Angeles, where lots often hold more than one building, that distinction shapes every headline you read.
The count is reliable for another reason. CAL FIRE has confirmed that damage inspection teams completed inspections for 100% of structures within the fire footprint. That's a meaningful milestone. Early in a fire, totals are estimates based on aerial views and rapid field passes. Once every parcel has been physically inspected and categorized, the number stabilizes. That's why the current CAL FIRE incident page carries more weight than a January news article that was written while crews were still counting.
To convey the extent of loss, property damage estimates for the Palisades Fire have run around $22 billion. That figure reflects not just the number of buildings lost but the high property values across Pacific Palisades and Malibu, where even modest lots carried steep valuations before the fire. Los Angeles County has treated this as one of the costliest wildfire events in California history, and the structure count is only one part of that total. The money involved reaches far beyond insured losses, since it also touches lost business income, temporary housing, and the long tail of reconstruction spending that keeps flowing for years across these communities.
No. The 6,845 figure is a count of all destroyed structures, and homes are only part of it. CAL FIRE's category spans a much wider set of buildings:
Single family homes
Multifamily buildings and apartments
Mobile and manufactured homes
Accessory structures and outbuildings (garages, sheds, guesthouses)
Commercial buildings and businesses
Schools and civic buildings
The Palisades Fire took all of these. Among the losses were the Palisades branch of the Los Angeles Public Library, along with Palisades Elementary and Marquez Elementary Schools. The entire Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates, a mobile home community, was destroyed as well. Each of those falls under "structures," and none of them is a conventional single family house, which is exactly why a house-only tally comes out different from the full structure count. For a mother trying to piece together where her family will land next, that difference is not academic. When civic anchors like a library or a school are gone, entire neighborhoods lose the shared places that hold them together, and that loss does not show up in any dollar figure.
Local reporting has generally framed the residential toll as nearly 6,000 homes. That's a useful number for readers who want a sense of how many households lost their residences, but it's an estimate that depends on how "home" gets defined. Does a destroyed 12-unit apartment building count as one home or twelve? Is a mobile home a house? Do you count the primary residence but not the detached guesthouse behind it? Different methodologies produce different answers, all of them defensible.
So when you see "6,845" and "nearly 6,000 homes" side by side, you're not looking at a contradiction. You're looking at two ways of slicing the same disaster. The larger number is the complete inventory of destroyed buildings. The smaller one is a narrower estimate of lost residences. Both are correct within their own definitions, and the safest phrasing for the official total is always "structures."
Search around and you'll see 6,800, 6,837, and 6,845, plus "nearly 6,000 homes." The variation comes down to timing and terminology, not error.
The count grew as inspections progressed. By January 8, 2025, roughly 1,900 structures were estimated destroyed. By February 4, that had risen to about 3,501. As damage inspection teams worked through every parcel, the finalized figure settled in the 6,837 to 6,845 range. An article published in mid-January was accurate for its moment, but it captured a partial count. That's how a reputable outlet can print 6,800 while CAL FIRE now lists 6,845, with neither being wrong for its date.
Here are the main reasons the numbers differ:
Early estimates vs. completed inspections. Aerial and rapid field counts undercount until every parcel is physically checked.
Structures vs. homes vs. housing units. Each term measures something slightly different.
Update timing. CAL FIRE revised its total as data came in, while older news pieces froze earlier figures.
It also helps to understand CAL FIRE's damage categories, which come from its DINS (Damage Inspection) system. Structures are sorted into destroyed, major, minor, affected, inaccessible, and no damage. "Destroyed" generally means more than 50% damage. That threshold matters. A home with heavy structural loss lands in the destroyed column, while one with scorched siding and broken windows may be classified as major or minor. The 975 "damaged" structures include everything short of destroyed, which is why some standing homes still need serious work. For property owners trying to plan repairs, that category is often the trickiest, because a house can pass a quick glance and still hide smoke, heat, and water damage that only a close inspection reveals.
The fire moved through Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Topanga, and the Santa Monica Mountains, burning over 23,000 acres of steep, brush-covered terrain interlaced with residential neighborhoods. It ran close to the Pacific Coast Highway and up through hillside streets like Palisades Drive, where the terrain funneled wind and flame together. Some blocks lost nearly every structure while others a short distance away came through largely intact, a pattern typical of wind-driven wildfire and one that surprises many residents. From certain vantage points you could see the smoke plume as far as Catalina Island. The high winds that drove the January fires carried embers over roads and firebreaks to the west, which is how flames reached homes that looked well protected on paper.
If you need to know the status of a specific address, don't rely on a news map or social media. Address-level verification should come from official sources and government agencies. LA County Recovers hosts the Palisades Fire recovery hub, including damage maps, homeowner resources, debris removal guidance, and information on the county's one-stop permit center. That's where you can look up a parcel and see how it was categorized under the DINS system. The same portal points residents toward state and federal resources, including aid programs that opened after Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for the affected counties.
One caution worth taking seriously: a home left standing is not automatically a safe home. Smoke and ash intrusion, water damage from firefighting efforts, and electrical or structural compromise can leave a building that looks fine but needs professional evaluation before anyone moves back in. A general path for checking your property looks like this:
Look up the address on the official LA County damage map to confirm its DINS status.
Document current conditions with photos before touching anything.
Verify the classification against what you can safely observe, and arrange a professional inspection if the property is accessible.
Behind every entry in that structure count is a household making decisions about insurance, cleanup, and whether to rebuild. If your property was affected, a few practical steps make the process smoother:
Check the official damage map and confirm your DINS classification.
Photograph and inventory everything, including the interior and any surviving contents.
Keep every receipt, contractor estimate, and piece of insurance correspondence.
Contact your insurance company promptly and open your claim.
Stay clear of unsafe debris and possible contamination until it's cleared.
Use licensed professionals for inspections and repair estimates.
The insurance reality has been difficult for many. Fewer than 20% of total-loss claims had closed by December, a reflection of how long complex fire claims take to work through. Roughly one third of insured respondents were covered by State Farm or the California FAIR Plan, and the FAIR Plan alone carried about $6 billion in exposure from the January fires. Gaps between what a policy pays and what it actually costs to rebuild at current construction prices have pushed some owners toward hard choices. More than 600 total-loss properties have already sold rather than being rebuilt by their original owners. For families weighing whether the money from a settlement will cover a full rebuild, those gaps often decide the outcome, and many residents have found the math simply does not close.
Once you know your property's status and have your claim moving, the next question is usually what kind of work the structure needs. After confirming a property's official damage status, homeowners often compare public recovery resources and alternative housing options with licensed fire-restoration and reconstruction providers such as goldencoastco.com before deciding whether a structure needs remediation, repair, or a full rebuild. A destroyed home and a smoke-damaged one call for completely different scopes of work, and a professional assessment is the fastest way to know which situation you're actually in. Serving communities across California, firms that specialize in wildfire recovery can help translate a DINS classification into a concrete plan for the property.
The Palisades Fire didn't happen in isolation. It was part of the broader January 2025 Los Angeles wildfire disaster, and it's almost always mentioned alongside the Eaton Fire, which devastated Altadena and parts of Pasadena at the same time. Together, the Palisades and Eaton fires burned 37,469 acres and destroyed roughly 16,255 structures. At the height of the emergency, about 205,000 people were forced from their homes, and first responders worked around the clock across both fronts. The 2025 fire season overall saw more than 16,000 structures destroyed, with the two fires accounting for the bulk of that loss. Because both ignited within the same week under the same wind event, people across Southern California came to talk about the LA fires as a single catastrophe rather than separate incidents.
That combined scale is why recovery has moved slowly. The same regional pool of contractors, structural engineers, inspectors, debris-removal crews, insurers, and permitting offices is spread across Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Altadena, and Pasadena. When two catastrophic fires strike the same metro area in the same week, demand for every recovery service spikes at once, and even well-staffed firms face waitlists. Federal help arrived quickly, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was tasked with managing much of the large-scale debris-removal program that had to finish before any lot could be cleared for construction. Questions about ignition, including the role of equipment tied to Southern California Edison in other regional fires, have added to the scrutiny placed on utilities across the area.
Because the Palisades and Eaton disasters strained the same regional recovery ecosystem, residents may also see area-specific restoration resources for neighboring fire zones, such as this Altadena-focused page from Golden Coast, when comparing what post-fire assessment and reconstruction services typically cover. Looking at how another affected community is handling the same categories of work can help set realistic expectations, since the fires shared the same building codes, the same insurers, and the same overloaded permitting timelines. The Eaton Fire hit older, established neighborhoods where many single family homes had stood for decades, while the Palisades loss concentrated in hillside enclaves, and comparing recovery efforts between the two gives owners a clearer picture of what to expect.
Rebuilding has started, but it's early. According to LAEDC data, about 26.7% of destroyed structures across the fire areas had received building permits to rebuild, while only 0.47% had completed reconstruction and earned occupancy approval. In the Palisades specifically, fewer than a dozen homes had been fully rebuilt and cleared for occupancy by July 2026, with roughly 900 homes under construction. The gap between permitted and completed reflects how many steps stand between a burned lot and a finished house. State and city officials have pushed permitting reforms to speed the rebuild, but the sheer volume of parcels moving through the local system at once has kept timelines long.
The path generally moves through these phases:
Debris removal. The EPA ran the largest wildfire hazardous-material removal effort in its history, with 2,386 Palisades Fire properties in its initial scope. Hazardous materials come out before general debris, and nothing can be built until a lot is cleared.
Insurance settlement. Rebuild budgets depend on payouts, and those often take months to finalize. Where policies fall short, some owners look to the federal government and FEMA for supplemental support.
Permitting. Plans move through the county's one-stop permit center.
Design and code compliance. New construction must meet current wildfire standards.
Contractor availability. Regional demand stretches crews thin, extending timelines.
The rebuild is also a chance to build back more fire-resistant than what was lost. California's Wildland-Urban Interface rules, found in Chapter 7A of the Building Code and Chapter R337 of the Residential Code, set ignition-resistant construction requirements and govern approved materials for homes in high-risk zones. Home hardening focuses on the parts of a building embers exploit: vents, roofs, decks, windows, and siding, using noncombustible or ignition-resistant materials throughout. For property owners rebuilding after the January fires, these standards are not optional add-ons but the baseline that new plans must meet. As one example, upgrading vents alone can meaningfully cut the odds that embers find their way inside a wall cavity.
Just as important is the ground immediately around the house. CAL FIRE's defensible-space framework divides the area into Zone 0 (the ember-resistant five feet closest to the home), Zone 1, and Zone 2 out to 100 feet. Zone 0 does the heaviest lifting. Post-event findings from the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) after the Palisades and Eaton fires pointed to systems-based mitigation, where structure spacing, connective fuels, vegetation, and building materials all matter together rather than any single fix. IBHS found that more than 25% fuel coverage in Zone Zero pushed the risk of damage or destruction to nearly 90%. A short walk around the perimeter to clear that innermost band of combustible material is one of the highest-return steps a homeowner can take. When neighbors coordinate their hardening efforts across a block, the benefit multiplies, because embers and radiant heat move from structure to structure, and a single unmitigated lot can put an entire cluster of homes at risk.
CAL FIRE reports 6,845 structures destroyed and 975 damaged. That total counts all built structures, including homes, apartments, mobile homes, businesses, schools, and outbuildings, so it's broader than a house-only figure. Local reporting has described the residential loss as nearly 6,000 homes.
Fewer than a dozen homes had been fully rebuilt and cleared for occupancy in the Palisades by July 2026, with about 900 more under construction and roughly 26.7% of destroyed structures permitted. The slow pace reflects the sequence of debris removal, insurance settlement, permitting, and code-compliant construction that each rebuild has to move through.
Altadena's losses came from the Eaton Fire, which is separate from the Palisades Fire but part of the same January 2025 disaster. Together the two fires destroyed roughly 16,255 structures. For Altadena-specific counts, check official Los Angeles County data through the LA County Recovers portal.
CAL FIRE lists the Palisades Fire's cause as arson, and the U.S. Department of Justice indicted Jonathan Rinderknecht in October 2025 on federal charges connected to the Lachman/Palisades Fire. These are charges and allegations, not a conviction, and no motive should be stated as established fact while the case is pending.
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