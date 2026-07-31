How Many Houses Burned in the Palisades Fire?

CAL FIRE's incident record for the Palisades Fire is the cleanest source for the official numbers. It lists 6,845 structures destroyed and 975 damaged. The fire started on January 7, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., burned through 23,448 acres (over 23,000 acres of Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and the surrounding hillsides), and reached 100% containment on January 31, 2025. Twelve civilian deaths were confirmed. The blaze took hold during a stretch of dangerous Santa Ana high winds that pushed embers far ahead of the flame front, which is a large part of why the January event spread so fast through Southern California.

Why "structures" rather than "houses"? Because that's exactly what CAL FIRE counts. Its damage inspection teams tally every built structure inside the fire footprint, from single family homes to detached garages to commercial buildings. Using "structures" is the most defensible way to report the total, and it keeps the number accurate to what the agency actually measured. In a dense residential city like Los Angeles, where lots often hold more than one building, that distinction shapes every headline you read.

The count is reliable for another reason. CAL FIRE has confirmed that damage inspection teams completed inspections for 100% of structures within the fire footprint. That's a meaningful milestone. Early in a fire, totals are estimates based on aerial views and rapid field passes. Once every parcel has been physically inspected and categorized, the number stabilizes. That's why the current CAL FIRE incident page carries more weight than a January news article that was written while crews were still counting.

To convey the extent of loss, property damage estimates for the Palisades Fire have run around $22 billion. That figure reflects not just the number of buildings lost but the high property values across Pacific Palisades and Malibu, where even modest lots carried steep valuations before the fire. Los Angeles County has treated this as one of the costliest wildfire events in California history, and the structure count is only one part of that total. The money involved reaches far beyond insured losses, since it also touches lost business income, temporary housing, and the long tail of reconstruction spending that keeps flowing for years across these communities.