Why Does Oral Chlamydia Screening Require a Throat Swab Test?

Oral chlamydia can live in throat tissue after mouth-to-genital contact, often without pain, fever, or visible irritation. That quiet pattern makes guessing unreliable. A urine sample may help assess genital exposure, yet it does not collect material from the tonsils or pharynx. For accurate screening, the sample must come from the exposed site. A throat swab gives the laboratory cells and secretions from the area most likely to carry infection.