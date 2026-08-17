How Being Even Partly at Fault Can Shrink an Injury Settlement

Missouri follows a pure comparative negligence rule, allowing injured people to recover damages even if they are 99% at fault. However, payouts shrink in proportion to their share of blame. Missouri recorded more than 48,000 traffic injuries in a recent year, and fault percentages decide how much of that damage gets paid. This was evident in a 2025 Missouri case where a jury found the defendant 65% liable and reduced the award accordingly.

Construction accidents, medical errors, defective products, premises liability, negligent security, daycare abuse, and nursing home neglect all turn on the same fault rule. In St. Louis, understanding how blame is divided can decide whether an injured party’s recovery is fair or barely covers their bills. A St. Louis personal injury law firm can explain how insurers calculate fault, push back on unfair blame, and protect a claim's value. In this post, let’s see how shared fault can affect injury settlements and what to do about it.