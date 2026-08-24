6 Best Biological Age Tests and Epigenetic Testing Companies

Your birth certificate tells you one thing. Your cells may tell you something else. That gap between chronological age and biological age has become one of the most talked-about metrics in longevity, and a growing number of companies now sell an at-home test kit that promises to quantify it.

Before comparing them, one thing is worth understanding. Each company builds its own model, trains it on its own reference data, and reports the result in its own format. A biological age from one provider is not interchangeable with a number from another, and none of these results is a medical diagnosis or a verdict on your health. They are estimates produced by a specific methodology, and they are most useful when you test the same way more than once and watch the direction of travel.

Here are six options worth knowing, with what each measures and who it tends to suit.