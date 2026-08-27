Top 10 Brain Injury Lawyers in Chicago

Every brain injury case is different, and the right attorney depends on the circumstances of your accident and injuries. The following firms are recognized for handling serious personal injury matters and have experience representing injured clients in Chicago.
Best for: Motor vehicle accidents and serious brain injury claims
Chicago Auto Injury Lawyers earns the top position for its focus on representing individuals injured in vehicle accidents and other serious personal injury cases. The firm emphasizes personalized legal strategies, detailed investigations, and careful documentation to build strong claims involving traumatic brain injuries.
From gathering evidence to negotiating with insurance companies, the firm's approach focuses on protecting clients' interests while pursuing compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, rehabilitation costs, and other damages. Its concentration on serious injury matters makes it a strong option for victims seeking experienced legal guidance.
Focus on serious injury cases
Experience with traumatic brain injury claims
Thorough case investigations
Client-focused representation
Negotiation and litigation support
Clifford Law Offices has built a reputation for handling complex personal injury and wrongful death litigation. The firm has represented clients in catastrophic injury cases and is known for its courtroom experience and detailed case preparation.
Catastrophic injury litigation
Extensive trial experience
Long-established Chicago practice
Corboy & Demetrio is recognized for representing clients in serious personal injury matters, including cases involving traumatic brain injuries. The firm's attorneys have handled high-value litigation and are known for their experience in complex injury claims.
Serious injury representation
Trial-focused approach
Complex case experience
Levin & Perconti represents clients in catastrophic injury and medical negligence matters. The firm has experience handling cases involving significant injuries where extensive medical evidence and expert testimony play an important role.
Catastrophic injury cases
Medical negligence experience
Strong litigation background
Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard has represented individuals in a wide range of personal injury cases throughout Illinois. The firm is known for handling complex litigation involving serious injuries and advocating for clients through settlement negotiations and trial when necessary.
Serious personal injury focus
Experienced litigation team
Client-centered representation
Best for: Catastrophic injury and civil litigation
Romanucci & Blandin has experience representing clients in catastrophic injury matters, including traumatic brain injury cases. The firm is known for handling complex litigation and working with medical professionals to present detailed evidence that supports long-term damages.
Catastrophic injury experience
Complex case preparation
Focus on long-term recovery
Best for: High-value personal injury claims
Power Rogers LLP has represented clients in serious injury litigation involving motor vehicle accidents, medical negligence, and other catastrophic events. The firm emphasizes thorough investigations and strategic case preparation to pursue fair compensation.
Personal injury litigation
Strong trial experience
Comprehensive case strategy
Best for: Accident and workplace injury claims
Ankin Law handles a variety of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents and catastrophic injuries. The firm offers legal guidance throughout the claims process while helping clients navigate insurance negotiations and legal procedures.
Broad personal injury practice
Insurance claim experience
Client-focused support
Best for: Auto accident injury cases
Staver Accident Injury Lawyers represents individuals injured in car, truck, motorcycle, and other vehicle accidents. The firm focuses on helping clients recover compensation while maintaining clear communication throughout the legal process.
Vehicle accident representation
Settlement negotiations
Personalized legal guidance
Best for: Personal injury representation
GWC Injury Lawyers has represented injured individuals across a wide range of personal injury cases. The firm's experience with catastrophic injuries and accident claims makes it another option for those comparing legal representation in Chicago.
Personal injury experience
Catastrophic injury claims
Litigation and settlement support
Every brain injury case is unique, so choosing a lawyer should involve more than reviewing advertisements or rankings. Consider the attorney's experience with traumatic brain injuries, communication style, available resources, and willingness to take a case to trial if needed.
Scheduling consultations with more than one firm can help you compare their approach and determine which team best understands your situation.
The actions you take after an accident can affect both your recovery and your legal claim. Avoiding common mistakes may help protect your rights.
Delaying medical evaluation or follow-up treatment.
Speaking with insurance adjusters before understanding your legal options.
Accepting an early settlement without reviewing future medical needs.
Failing to document symptoms, expenses, and treatment.
Waiting too long to seek legal advice.
Keeping detailed records and following your healthcare provider's recommendations can strengthen both your recovery and any future legal claim.
Look for a lawyer with experience handling traumatic brain injury claims, strong communication skills, and a history of managing complex personal injury cases.
Depending on the circumstances, compensation may include medical expenses, rehabilitation costs, lost income, reduced earning capacity, and pain and suffering.
Every case is different. Some claims settle within months, while more complex cases involving serious injuries may take longer if litigation becomes necessary.
No. Many claims are resolved through settlement negotiations, although experienced trial attorneys can be important if a fair agreement cannot be reached.
Medical experts help explain the severity of the injury, future treatment needs, and how the injury affects a person's daily life and ability to work.
Finding the right legal representation after a traumatic brain injury requires careful research and thoughtful comparison. Experience with catastrophic injury cases, access to medical experts, and clear communication are all important factors when evaluating potential attorneys. The firms listed above each bring different strengths, allowing you to choose one that aligns with your specific needs.
If you're beginning your search, Chicago Auto Injury Lawyers is one of the firms worth considering for its focus on serious injury claims and client-centered approach. No matter which firm you choose, taking the time to understand your options can help you make a more informed decision during a challenging time.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.