Pregnancy Comfort Is Getting an Upgrade: How VIM & VIGR Is Rethinking Modern Compression

Pregnancy has a way of making familiar parts of the day feel surprisingly different. A morning commute can become more tiring. An afternoon at a desk may end with shoes feeling tighter than they did at breakfast.
A full day on your feet can make the evening ritual less about changing outfits and more about finding somewhere comfortable to put your legs up.
For women who are continuing to work, travel, attend events, and manage already-full schedules while pregnant, comfort increasingly has to fit into real life. It cannot always require a separate routine, specialized setting, or product that looks noticeably clinical.
That shift is beginning to influence maternity wardrobes, too. Pieces once chosen almost entirely for function are being reconsidered through the same lens as contemporary activewear and everyday wellness: Does it feel good? Is it practical enough to wear for hours? And, perhaps most importantly, will someone actually want to put it on?
Compression is one category getting that rethink.
Swollen feet and ankles are common during pregnancy, particularly as pregnancy progresses. The NHS notes that gradual swelling often becomes more noticeable later in the day and can be influenced by spending long periods standing.
Pregnancy also brings changes in blood volume and pressure within the circulatory system, which can contribute to the feeling of heavier or more tired legs.
For someone whose schedule already involves hours behind a laptop, long meetings, a standing-heavy profession, or regular travel, those changes can make small comfort decisions feel more consequential.
The solution is rarely a single product. Regular movement, changing position, putting the feet up when possible, comfortable footwear, hydration, and guidance from a maternity care professional can all have a place in an individual routine.
Compression stockings are another option recognized in pregnancy care. The World Health Organization includes compression stockings among the non-pharmacological approaches that can be used for pregnancy-related varicose veins and oedema, depending on individual preference and circumstances.
What is changing is how women expect those practical tools to look and fit into the rest of their lives.
We have already explored how modern women are integrating wellness into everyday life, choosing clothing and wellness tools that move between work, travel, exercise, and downtime rather than belonging to only one part of the day. Maternity comfort is increasingly following the same pattern.
For years, compression hosiery carried fairly predictable visual associations: beige fabric, medical packaging, and the sense that function had to come at the expense of personal style.
That expectation feels increasingly out of place in a wellness market shaped by attractive fitness trackers, design-conscious recovery tools, polished activewear, and products intended to remain visible rather than hidden away.
VIM & VIGR approaches the category from the opposite direction. Its pregnancy collection includes graduated compression in colorful patterns, elevated solids, cotton, merino wool, nylon, and moisture-wicking options, alongside different sizes and compression levels.
The idea is simple: something worn for a significant portion of the day should feel more like clothing and less like an obligation.
For pregnant women who spend long stretches sitting or standing, maternity compression socks for leg swelling can therefore become one practical component of a broader comfort routine rather than a conspicuously medical addition to the wardrobe.
The brand offers both 15–20 mmHg and firmer compression options within the maternity collection.
Since the appropriate level of compression depends on individual needs and medical circumstances, particularly for anyone with vascular concerns or a history of blood clots, a doctor or midwife should guide decisions about stronger compression.
The more interesting lifestyle development is not simply the pressure rating. It is the growing assumption that supportive garments can also offer choice.
A patterned pair can peek out beneath trousers. A neutral cotton style can disappear into a work wardrobe. An open-toe option may suit a different preference or season. Instead of asking women to dress around compression, the category is beginning to adapt to how women already dress.
Pregnancy wellness is often pictured in quiet, carefully controlled moments: prenatal yoga, a slow morning at home, a restorative bath, an early night.
Many pregnancies are lived in considerably busier settings.
They unfold during presentations, commutes, conferences, client dinners, flights, school runs, and hours spent alternating between a chair and a calendar full of obligations. For nurses, teachers, hospitality professionals, physicians, retail workers, and others who spend significant portions of the day standing, sitting down frequently may not even be realistic.
A more useful approach to comfort starts by acknowledging the day someone actually has.
For desk-based professionals, that might mean avoiding being planted in the same position for hours. A short walk to refill a water bottle, taking a call while standing when comfortable, or using natural breaks between meetings as reminders to move can make activity feel less like another wellness assignment.
For women who are already on their feet most of the day, the priority may be creating opportunities to sit, changing position when possible, choosing supportive footwear, and elevating the legs once the workday is over.
This practical, individualized approach reflects a larger shift in wellness. In RESIDENT's look at the trends redefining how we live, age, and feel, sustainable habits and personalized routines take precedence over constant optimization. Pregnancy is an especially good time to apply the same principle.
Comfort does not need to become another performance metric.
A flight compresses an entire workday's worth of sedentary time into a single seat. Add an airport commute, security lines, gate changes, and baggage, and even a short trip can create a long stretch without the normal movement of an ordinary day.
Pregnancy can make those travel days feel more demanding.
For someone cleared to fly by her healthcare professional, practical comfort can begin before boarding. An aisle seat may make it easier to get up periodically.
Clothing with room to move can be more forgiving as the day progresses.
Simple ankle and foot movements while seated can add small moments of activity when walking around is not possible.
Compression socks are often packed for the same reason they are worn during a demanding workday: they provide graduated pressure that is greatest near the ankle and decreases farther up the leg.
They should not, however, be treated as a substitute for medical advice or sensible movement. Pregnancy increases the risk of blood clots, and individual travel recommendations can vary according to gestational stage, medical history, flight duration, and other risk factors. Anyone with questions about flying while pregnant should discuss the trip with an obstetric care provider beforehand.
The best pregnancy travel strategy tends to be the least dramatic one: anticipate what may feel uncomfortable before it becomes uncomfortable.
It is easy to dismiss aesthetics as secondary when a product has a functional purpose. In daily life, however, design can influence whether something gets worn consistently or ends up forgotten in a drawer.
Women already make these calculations with sneakers, fitness trackers, maternity leggings, nursing bras, and countless other products that sit somewhere between wardrobe and wellness tool. Function may justify the purchase, but comfort, appearance, and ease often determine whether it becomes part of the routine.
VIM & VIGR's approach reflects that reality.
Bold stripes, florals, playful prints, solids, different fibers, and wide-calf sizing turn compression into something that can be selected according to personal preference rather than tolerated as a generic necessity.
It also speaks to a broader evolution in maternity design.
Pregnancy products are gradually moving away from the assumption that women want to temporarily abandon their existing taste. A changing body may call for different proportions, support, and fabrics, but personal style does not disappear with a positive pregnancy test.
Even spaces built around pregnancy and early parenthood are becoming more attentive to the parent's own comfort. In thinking about what a healthy nursery can include, for example, creating a small wellness area for the parent recognizes an easily overlooked idea: supporting a baby and supporting the person carrying or caring for that baby do not have to be competing priorities.
Everyday pregnancy discomfort still requires some perspective.
Gradual swelling in the legs, ankles, feet, and fingers is common, according to the NHS. Sudden swelling, however, particularly when accompanied by symptoms such as a severe headache, vision changes, pain below the ribs, nausea, or feeling very unwell, can require urgent assessment because these may be warning signs of pre-eclampsia.
One-sided leg swelling, significant pain, warmth, redness, chest pain, or difficulty breathing also warrants prompt medical attention because those symptoms can be associated with a blood clot.
Compression should therefore remain what it is: a supportive tool, not a diagnostic one and not a reason to ignore a significant change in symptoms.
The same caution applies to choosing compression strength and fit. Pregnancy is individual, and anyone with circulation problems, vascular disease, a history of clotting, or another medical condition should ask a clinician whether compression is suitable and what level makes sense.
Perhaps the most useful change happening in maternity wellness has little to do with any single product.
There is a growing recognition that pregnancy does not take place outside normal life. Women continue to work, travel, dress for themselves, attend dinners, manage families, and move through demanding days while their bodies are changing in ways that can make those routines feel different.
Products designed for this period work best when they acknowledge both sides of the experience.
Compression can offer practical support for certain pregnancy-related leg concerns. Thoughtful styling can make that support easier to incorporate into a wardrobe. Movement, rest, supportive footwear, and professional medical guidance complete a much wider picture.
VIM & VIGR's contribution to the category is to make one traditionally utilitarian part of pregnancy comfort feel more personal, expressive, and compatible with daily life.
For the woman moving between a desk, an airport gate, dinner reservations, and an evening with her feet finally up, that may be the style upgrade that matters most: support she can actually imagine wearing.
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