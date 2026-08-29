Pregnancy Comfort Is Getting an Upgrade: How VIM & VIGR Is Rethinking Modern Compression

Pregnancy has a way of making familiar parts of the day feel surprisingly different. A morning commute can become more tiring. An afternoon at a desk may end with shoes feeling tighter than they did at breakfast.

A full day on your feet can make the evening ritual less about changing outfits and more about finding somewhere comfortable to put your legs up.

For women who are continuing to work, travel, attend events, and manage already-full schedules while pregnant, comfort increasingly has to fit into real life. It cannot always require a separate routine, specialized setting, or product that looks noticeably clinical.

That shift is beginning to influence maternity wardrobes, too. Pieces once chosen almost entirely for function are being reconsidered through the same lens as contemporary activewear and everyday wellness: Does it feel good? Is it practical enough to wear for hours? And, perhaps most importantly, will someone actually want to put it on?

Compression is one category getting that rethink.