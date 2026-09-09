When a Motorcycle Crash Changes Everything: Legal Steps for Raleigh Riders

A motorcycle crash can turn an ordinary trip into weeks or months of medical treatment, missed work, property damage, and uncertainty about what comes next. Riders can suffer significant injuries because they have far less physical protection than occupants inside passenger vehicles. When another motorist fails to yield, changes lanes without checking, turns across a rider's path, or follows too closely, the resulting collision can have lasting consequences.

North Carolina's crash data shows the seriousness of motorcycle collisions. The state's 2024 crash data recorded 196 motorcycle-related fatalities and 3,259 non-fatal injuries. NCDOT also reports that motorcycle-related crashes represented about 1% of all crashes but 14% of fatal and serious-injury crashes, making motorcyclist safety a specific emphasis in the state's highway safety plan.