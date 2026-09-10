How Title IX Allegations Can Affect a Criminal Case

A Title IX or Title 9 allegation and a criminal case are separate legal processes, but they can arise from the same underlying conduct. A school may conduct its own Title IX investigation while law enforcement investigates whether a crime occurred.
Alleged Title 9 violations can create school-related consequences even when a criminal case is still pending. The two proceedings use different rules, procedures, and standards of proof, so a school finding does not automatically establish criminal guilt.
The issue remains significant in U.S. education. Complaints of sex-based harassment at schools and universities persist in recent years. In fact, sex-based discrimination consistently represents one of the largest categories of complaints the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights handles.
Here’s how a Title IX allegation can overlap with a criminal investigation, what evidence may be shared, and how the two proceedings can affect each other.
Title IX investigations are admin processes run by a school to check whether its sex discrimination policy got violated. They’re not meant to figure out criminal guilt or anything like that. If you’re looking at a criminal case, that’s handled by the government, and it can end in fines, probation, or even incarceration.
So, since these are different systems, the double jeopardy protections don’t really apply across them. A school might decide a student is responsible under Title IX, even if the criminal case goes one way or the other, and the opposite can happen too.
In Title IX grievance proceedings, schools may choose either the preponderance of the evidence standard or the more demanding clear and convincing evidence standard for sexual harassment complaints. Under the current regulations, a school must apply the same standard to complaints against students as it does to complaints against employees or faculty in comparable proceedings. Under the preponderance standard, the decisionmaker determines whether the evidence shows it is more likely than not that the alleged conduct occurred.
So someone could end up not guilty in criminal court and still be found responsible under a school’s Title IX process for the same incident because the second bar is way lower than the first one.
This is where the real danger lies for anyone facing both proceedings at once. Title IX interviews aren't conducted under oath the way criminal testimony is, and witnesses generally don't face perjury exposure for what they say to a school investigator. But that doesn't mean those statements are contained within the school's process.
Evidence that gets collected during a Title IX investigation, including a respondent's own statements, can maybe end up being shared with, or even requested by, law enforcement.
For example, a student who talks openly to a Title IX investigator, assuming the chat is somehow detached from any criminal exposure, may unknowingly create proof. Later, a prosecutor can rely on that same proof.
Since the two proceedings often run at the same time, not one patiently waiting until the other is done, early choices in the Title IX process, like decisions made pretty fast, before someone even realizes a criminal investigation is happening, can end up shaping the criminal case a lot more than people expect.
A violent crime lawyer handling a criminal case tied to a campus allegation has to think about both fronts simultaneously, since a mistake in the school's process can create real exposure in the criminal one even when the two cases are being handled by entirely different people under entirely different rules.
Title IX is generally applied to any school that’s taking federal funding, from the elementary level all the way to universities, and it really isn’t only about one kind of incident. It can cover a bunch of different conduct, like sex discrimination inside educational programs, sexual harassment, and even retaliation against someone who submits a complaint.
Sexual assault allegations make up a significant category of Title IX matters reported on college campuses. These cases may also lead to a separate criminal investigation when the conduct described in the Title IX complaint could constitute a criminal offense under applicable law.
Both the person accused and the person who filed the complaint have rights throughout a Title IX process, including the right to present evidence and witnesses and the right to written notice of the outcome, but those rights exist within the school's system and don't substitute for the protections that apply in a criminal courtroom.
Because these two processes move on separate timelines, involve separate investigators, and can produce evidence that crosses over between them, anyone facing a Title IX complaint that could also lead to criminal charges benefits from legal guidance that accounts for both from the very beginning.
A decision that seems reasonable purely from the standpoint of resolving a Title IX case quickly can create serious problems in a criminal case that's still developing, which is exactly why these situations call for a strategy built around both proceedings rather than either one in isolation.