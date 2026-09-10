How Title IX Allegations Can Affect a Criminal Case

A Title IX or Title 9 allegation and a criminal case are separate legal processes, but they can arise from the same underlying conduct. A school may conduct its own Title IX investigation while law enforcement investigates whether a crime occurred.

Alleged Title 9 violations can create school-related consequences even when a criminal case is still pending. The two proceedings use different rules, procedures, and standards of proof, so a school finding does not automatically establish criminal guilt.

The issue remains significant in U.S. education. Complaints of sex-based harassment at schools and universities persist in recent years. In fact, sex-based discrimination consistently represents one of the largest categories of complaints the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights handles.

Here’s how a Title IX allegation can overlap with a criminal investigation, what evidence may be shared, and how the two proceedings can affect each other.