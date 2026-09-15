Good Faith Exam for Clinics: A Key Step in Responsible Aesthetic Care

A good faith exam for clinics is an important part of evaluating whether an aesthetic treatment is appropriate for an individual patient. Rather than treating a cosmetic consultation as simply a conversation about appearance, a proper medical evaluation considers the patient's health history, current medications, treatment goals, potential contraindications, and overall suitability for the proposed procedure.

This matters because aesthetic treatments can involve prescription medications, injectable products, medical devices, and procedures that carry real risks. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for example, describes dermal filler injections as medical procedures and notes that serious complications, although uncommon, can include tissue death, vision abnormalities, stroke, and other injuries.

As aesthetic medicine continues to grow, responsible care begins before the injection, device treatment, or other procedure takes place. A structured evaluation allows qualified healthcare professionals to make decisions based on the patient's individual circumstances rather than cosmetic goals alone.