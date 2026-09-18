Preparing for Life’s Unexpected Moments: The Legal Documents Every Household Should Consider

One of the documents worth considering is a power of attorney, commonly called a POA. It allows a person, known as the principal, to authorize another individual, known as the agent, to act on their behalf within the authority granted by the document.

The scope can vary considerably. A general power of attorney may cover broader financial, business, or property matters, while a limited power of attorney can be designed for a particular transaction or period. A durable POA can also remain effective if the principal becomes incapacitated, depending on how it is structured and applicable state law.

For anyone preparing this type of document, a LUMR power of attorney form can provide a starting point for organizing the principal's information, the agent's authority, applicable restrictions, and other relevant details. Requirements for signing and notarization can vary by state, so the completed document should be reviewed carefully before it is put into use.