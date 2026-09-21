How to Choose a Longevity Clinic in Thailand: A Founder's Checklist

Every medical facility in Thailand operates under a facility license issued by the Ministry of Public Health, and every physician holds a Thai Medical Council license number. Ask for both, and ask in writing. A serious house publishes them without being asked: our facility license is 10101003468, and each of our physicians' Medical Council numbers is published on our doctors page. If the answer comes back vague, the interior design does not matter.

Then ask who will actually see you. A longevity program is medicine, so a physician should take your history, order your tests, read them with you and sign every prescription. Wellness staff support that work. They do not replace it.