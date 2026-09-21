How to Choose a Longevity Clinic in Thailand: A Founder's Checklist

Thailand has become one of the places people fly to when they decide to take their health seriously rather than urgently. Bangkok alone now holds hospital wellness wings, day clinics and a newer category: the private longevity house, where a small medical team follows the same person over months rather than minutes. The choice is wide and the marketing is loud. Most of the executives who walk into our house have already run the tests somewhere. What almost none of them have had is someone who stayed with the results. Here is the checklist I would hand to a friend before they book anything.
Every medical facility in Thailand operates under a facility license issued by the Ministry of Public Health, and every physician holds a Thai Medical Council license number. Ask for both, and ask in writing. A serious house publishes them without being asked: our facility license is 10101003468, and each of our physicians' Medical Council numbers is published on our doctors page. If the answer comes back vague, the interior design does not matter.
Then ask who will actually see you. A longevity program is medicine, so a physician should take your history, order your tests, read them with you and sign every prescription. Wellness staff support that work. They do not replace it.
Anyone can sell a treatment. The useful question is what the treatment is meant to change, and how that change will be measured. A credible program opens with a baseline: blood chemistry, metabolic and hormonal markers, inflammation and immune markers, micronutrient status and, where relevant, cellular and epigenetic markers.
At Healthi Life, the check-up tiers measure from 60 up to 300 biomarkers, depending on the tier, across six medical pillars: Fundamental & Metabolic Health, Immunity, Inflammation & Toxic Load, Gut & Brain Health, Hormones, Vitality & Performance, Micronutrients, Nutrition & Antioxidants, and Reverse Aging — Cellular, Genetic & Epigenetic. The exact panel matters less than the principle: no protocol without a baseline, and no baseline without a physician reading it with you.
Many visitors leave Bangkok with an excellent set of results and a PDF. Six months later nothing has changed, because a number is not a plan. Ask how follow-up works: who reads your markers in the weeks after your visit and again at each quarterly review, whether the same physician stays with you, and what happens when a marker moves the wrong way.
That is the difference between a test and a program. Anyone can run a test. Almost no one stays. Our own work runs in three stages, repair, recover, regenerate, and not one of them survives a single visit. Continuity is not a feature. It is the medicine.
A house that believes in its work publishes its prices. Look for a printed price for the check-up that includes the physician consultation and the laboratory work, with no separate lab fees surfacing later. Ours is published and all-inclusive: the Foundation check-up is ฿10,500 and covers 60 or more biomarkers with a physician review. Higher tiers exist. The published one already tells you how the house handles money.
Be careful with "from" prices, and with "pricing on request" attached to a standard service. A personalized protocol can legitimately be quoted after a consultation. A blood panel cannot.
Peptides, GLP-1 medicines, hormones and NAD+ are handled as prescription medicine wherever medicine is practiced properly. They are dispensed after a medical consultation and on a physician's prescription, with contraindications checked, interactions reviewed and a stopping point agreed before the first dose. If a front desk or a messaging app offers you a vial before a physician has seen you, leave.
Every medicine and peptide mentioned in this article is dispensed only after a medical consultation at Healthi Life and on a physician's prescription.
Regenerative medicine attracts strong claims. Ask the physician in front of you to separate three things: what is established, what is promising but still under study, and what is experimental. A good one will tell you plainly that cellular therapies are medical protocols with defined indications and follow-up rather than a commercial menu, and that no honest physician promises you an outcome. A promised outcome, a percentage on a brochure or the words "one hundred percent" are not confidence. They are a warning.
Hospitals diagnose and discharge, which is exactly what you want in an emergency. Retreats restore you for a week. A longevity program needs something between the two: a place you can return to, in a city you live in or pass through often, with a team that holds your file between visits. You are responsible for the people who run your company. You are also one of them, and usually the one seen last. That is the model we built in Ekkamai: a private house, doctor-led and protocol-driven, for people who want to be followed rather than processed.
A short checklist to take with you
Facility license and physician license numbers, shown on request
A physician consultation before any test or treatment
A biomarker baseline, read with you, before any protocol
Named follow-up within 30 to 90 days, then quarterly reviews, with the same medical team
Published, all-inclusive pricing for check-ups
Prescription-only dispensing for peptides, GLP-1 medicines, hormones and NAD+
Plain answers on what the evidence supports, and no promised outcomes
If you are starting from nothing, start with the reading rather than the treatment. A baseline check-up, read with a physician who will still be there at the next review, is the one first step that makes every decision after it cheaper and better.
This article is general information and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Results vary between individuals.
Vincent Caradec is Co-Founder of Healthi Life, the Urban Longevity House in Ekkamai, Bangkok: a doctor-led, protocol-driven longevity and regenerative medicine house that welcomes guests from 50+ countries. Healthi Life was named 2025 Regenerative Clinic of the Year in Asia-Pacific at the GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific Awards.
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