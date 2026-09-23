Car Accident Statistics Every Injury Victim Should Know

Excessive speed, driving under the influence, inattentive driving, ignoring right-of-way rules, and traffic aggression are all common reasons for a motor vehicle accident. There's no such thing as a minor accident. The financial loss from such an incident may still be substantial. Aside from the financial strain, the victim may also suffer from psychological stress and loss of income on account of the accident’s aftermath.

Several motor vehicle accidents are caused by overspeeding, DWI, driving inattention, traffic rule neglect and aggressive driving. The damages from such incidents even include payment, which will have to be made for one's medical expenses, employment, and societal stability issues that would persist for long due to psychological and physical injuries as a result of a car crash, even a small one.

Information from the Phoenix car accident statistics and other regional data may prove valuable in distinguishing the dramatic divergence of local accident abnormalities and causal issues rather than the national average values.

With the most recent car accident statistics, victims can better appreciate how dangerous the road can be. The knowledge that can be obtained from looking at such statistics includes the roots of vehicle crashes and their corresponding effects on treatment, insurance claims or lawsuits.

Let's look at what the published data on car accidents indicate and how the findings can further benefit victims.