The Fire May Last Seconds but the Injury Can Last Years

A fire doesn't take long to happen. A few seconds of contact with something hot, a flash of flame, a splash of scalding liquid, and it's over almost as quickly as it started. The physical event itself is often genuinely brief.

What follows that brief moment, though, can stretch out considerably, months of treatment, sometimes years of adjustment, physical and emotional consequences that outlast the original incident by a margin most people never fully appreciate until they're actually living through it.

That mismatch, seconds of cause against years of consequence, sits at the heart of most burn injury lawsuits, and understanding it helps explain why these cases often involve so much more than the initial, brief incident itself.