Are Natural Mosquito Repellent Plants Really Effective?

Citronella candles get all the credit, but honestly, they're just one player in a much bigger lineup. A handful of natural scents genuinely seem to bother mosquitoes enough to keep them at a distance, at least for a while, which makes them a decent addition to a backyard setup. None of them replace real mosquito treatment virginia beach professionals actually provide though. Think of these as extra layers, not the main defense.

A quick summary before we get into the specifics: lemon eucalyptus and marigolds seem to carry the biggest load, lavender and basil are not as strong but definitely worth planting, and rosemary is best after it’s been heated up.