How to Build a Health Team When You Move to a New Suburb

Your family doctor, who is a general practitioner (GP), is the core of your healthcare team. They are the ones you go to for routine check-ups and run to for treatment when you get sick. Furthermore, they are also the ones who will refer you to experts for specialized care.

One of the best ways to find one is to seek recommendations from your family or friends. You could even ask your neighbors or post on the local community’s social media group, since their opinions are rooted in real experiences, and the locals can give you more insight regarding the clinics’ treatment and bedside manner.

Additionally, find a clinic that’s within your vicinity, preferably close to your home or at least along your daily route. Once you have found a prospective GP, don’t wait until you’re sick to reach out to them. Contact them and schedule an initial checkup so the doctor can also review your medical history and register you as a new patient.