How to Handle a Dental Emergency When You're Away from Home

Traveling is a great way to unwind and let loose, leaving all your problems behind. But one of the worst things that could derail a fun trip is an unexpected toothache or chipped tooth—just when you’re miles away from your dentist! Handling an emergency dental issue in an unfamiliar city can be pretty daunting, but the key to doing it is to always remain calm. With the right steps, you can save your tooth and happily resume your trip.
Given how emergencies can happen at any given time, having a backup plan before an issue pops up can be a lifesaver. So, if you happen to be around Melbourne’s inner south-east area, Toorak Dental Studio’s same-day emergency appointments offer emergency care for walk-ins during regular business hours.
With that said, here are a few straightforward steps on what to do in case you find yourself in a dental emergency away from home.
This might be cliché to hear, but trust us when we tell you that the first thing you need to do if you ever find yourself in a dental emergency is to stay calm. Besides, not every dental problem needs an immediate midnight visit to the emergency dentist. You have to assess the gravity of the problem first so you can take the appropriate steps. When it comes to dental emergencies, there are two kinds: urgent and non-urgent. The former requires immediate emergency dental care, and the issues that fall under this category include a knocked-out tooth, extreme pain paired with swelling and fever, and uncontrollable bleeding. If any of these are present, then there’s a chance that the tooth may be infected.
As for non-urgent issues, these include a minor chip in the tooth without pain, a lost filling, or a dull ache. These inconveniences can typically wait a day or two, so there’s no need to rush to the emergency dental clinic.
Once you’ve determined whether your dental issue is urgent or not, you must apply first-aid measures.
You can easily save your tooth if you manage to reattach it within the next 30 to 60 minutes. When handling the tooth, make sure you are holding it by the crown and avoid touching the root. If there’s dirt in it, you can gently rinse it with water or milk. You can also try placing it back into its socket, with the root part attached to your gums. If not, you can just put your tooth in a glass of milk, saline solution, or even your own saliva, at least until you reach the dentist.
If you’re in pain, it’s ideal to gently rinse with warm salt water and gently swish this mixture inside your mouth. Not only can it help with the pain, but it also cleanses the area and reduces inflammation. After that, you can apply a cold compress or ice wrapped in a towel to the outside of your cheek for 10-15 minutes to numb the pain and reduce swelling. If you’re still in pain, take an appropriate dose of ibuprofen or acetaminophen.
The main concern for these dental problems is whether it has a sharp edge poking your gums or tongue. If there is, just cover it with temporary dental wax. If you don’t have that, a sugarless chewing gum is a great alternative. If your crown pops off, you can just use toothpaste to temporarily cover the exposed tooth area or reattach it using an over-the-counter temporary dental cement until your dental visit.
Having a dental emergency in an unfamiliar place requires a structured approach so you can receive the right treatment. For starters, call your regular dentist first so they can offer you advice and help determine if you need urgent dental care or not.
If you’re not familiar with the area, you can always ask the hotel you’re staying at for reputable dentists in the area that cater to your needs. Make sure to check your travel insurance to see if it covers your dental concern. You can check with the emergency hotline, and they could even direct you to the nearest service provider in your region.
Lastly, you must communicate clearly with the dental service provider. To make the appointment easier, write down important information like whether you have any medical conditions, allergies, and a brief timeline of events, including when the incident started. Don’t forget to have your payment methods and travel insurance documents; many clinics require upfront payment.
As troubling as dental emergencies are, they don’t have to throw your whole travel plans into a disaster. By remaining calm, performing first-aid measures, and finding a local reputable clinic, you can maintain your smile and resume your travels in no time at all.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.