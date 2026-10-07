Five Activities That Will Make You Present in the Moment

Modern life can make it surprisingly difficult to stay present. Between work demands, digital distractions and the constant pressure to plan what comes next, it is easy to spend much of the day thinking about the past or worrying about the future. Over time, this can affect mental health, contributing to feelings of stress, anxiety and emotional exhaustion.

Learning to become more present can offer a simple way to reconnect with yourself, calm a busy mind and pay greater attention to what is happening right now. It’s something that many professionals suggest, whether it be to help with anxiety or even as part of treatment for ketamine addiction or alcohol abuse.

Being present does not necessarily require long periods of meditation or significant lifestyle changes. Everyday activities can become opportunities to practise mindfulness and develop greater awareness.