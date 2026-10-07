Five Activities That Will Make You Present in the Moment

Modern life can make it surprisingly difficult to stay present. Between work demands, digital distractions and the constant pressure to plan what comes next, it is easy to spend much of the day thinking about the past or worrying about the future. Over time, this can affect mental health, contributing to feelings of stress, anxiety and emotional exhaustion.
Learning to become more present can offer a simple way to reconnect with yourself, calm a busy mind and pay greater attention to what is happening right now. It’s something that many professionals suggest, whether it be to help with anxiety or even as part of treatment for ketamine addiction or alcohol abuse.
Being present does not necessarily require long periods of meditation or significant lifestyle changes. Everyday activities can become opportunities to practise mindfulness and develop greater awareness.
Walking is an excellent opportunity to step away from screens and distractions. Rather than using your walk to think through your to-do list, deliberately focus your attention on your surroundings.
Notice the sensation of your feet touching the ground, the movement of your body and the rhythm of your breathing. Pay attention to sounds, smells, colours and textures around you. If your thoughts wander, simply acknowledge them before gently bringing your attention back to the walk.
Even a short walk can provide a valuable mental break and help you feel more connected to your surroundings.
Your breathing is always with you, making it one of the simplest ways to return your attention to the present moment.
Find a comfortable position and spend a few minutes focusing on the natural rhythm of your breath. Notice the sensation of air entering and leaving your body. There is no need to change your breathing or force your mind to become completely quiet.
When thoughts arise, recognise them without judgement and return your attention to your breathing. Practising this regularly can help develop the ability to pause rather than immediately becoming caught up in stressful thoughts.
Meals can easily become something we do while watching television, scrolling through our phones or answering emails. Try occasionally eating without these distractions.
Focus on the food in front of you. Notice its appearance, smell, texture and flavour. Eat slowly and pay attention to how the food feels as you chew.
This simple activity encourages you to engage your senses and experience something familiar more fully. It can also help transform an everyday meal into a genuine opportunity to slow down.
Spending time outdoors can provide a natural opportunity to practise being present. You could visit a local park, sit in your garden or simply spend a few minutes looking out of a window at the natural world.
Instead of allowing your mind to become absorbed in worries, deliberately observe what is around you. Listen to birds, watch the movement of trees or notice changes in the weather.
The aim is not to eliminate thoughts but to give your attention somewhere else to rest.
Creative activities such as drawing, painting, gardening, cooking, playing an instrument or writing can encourage you to become absorbed in what you are doing.
Choose an activity that you genuinely enjoy and concentrate on the process rather than worrying about the end result. Notice the physical sensations involved and allow yourself to become immersed in the task.
Creative activities can provide a welcome break from constant mental stimulation and create a sense of focus.
Being present is a skill that can be developed through regular practice. You do not need to dedicate hours each day to mindfulness. Instead, look for small opportunities to slow down and engage with your surroundings.
Whether you are walking, breathing, eating, spending time outdoors or being creative, deliberately bringing your attention back to the present can help create moments of calm in an otherwise busy day. Over time, these small practices can become valuable tools for supporting mental wellbeing and developing a healthier relationship with your thoughts.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.