Best THC Drinks for Sleep: What to Look for Before You Buy

THC beverages have moved from novelty to routine faster than almost any drinks category in recent memory, and a large share of that consumption happens in the evening.

In Crescent Canna's 2025 survey of its own THC beverage customers, 78% said they drink them to relax or unwind and 77% reported cutting back on alcohol. Both of those matter for how the night ends.

Winding down is what most people are after in the evening, and alcohol is the thing a THC drink is most often replacing, despite being one of the more disruptive substances for sleep quality. That shift is visible in how people entertain now, with low-alcohol and zero-proof options appearing alongside conventional cocktails rather than as an afterthought.

For a lot of those people, the appeal is what happens after the drink. Something to close out the day, quiet the mental noise and make sleep easier to reach. That is a reasonable thing to want, and it is worth understanding what these drinks actually do before building a nightly habit around one.

This guide explains what separates a good evening THC drink from a poor one: how they work, what the research says about THC and sleep, how to think about dose and timing, and what to check on a label before you buy.