How Medised Man Pairs Cannabis With Wine

A thoughtful pairing starts with clearly understanding the key traits of both wine and cannabis.

Cannabis includes indica (calming), sativa (uplifting), and hybrids. Cultivators often use these techniques, as explained by Mediseed Man

Each strain has a unique terpene profile. Terpenes like limonene, myrcene, and linalool are found in both wine and cannabis, shaping aroma and flavour.

These shared terpenes allow similar aromatic and flavour characteristics to reinforce one another, producing a more harmonious pairing.

Crisp white wines complement sativa strains; robust reds go well with indica-dominant cultivars. Sparkling wines elevate more energetic strains. These fundamentals enable thoughtful pairings.