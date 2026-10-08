When Worry Takes Over: Recognizing Anxiety and Finding the Right Support

People often picture anxiety as obvious distress, but many adults continue meeting their responsibilities while struggling internally.

You might still arrive at work on time, make plans, take care of family responsibilities, and appear completely capable to everyone around you. Meanwhile, your thoughts may be running through worst-case scenarios, replaying conversations, or constantly preparing for problems that have not happened.

Physical symptoms can appear too.

Tension, restlessness, headaches, stomach discomfort, difficulty concentrating, irritability, and disrupted sleep can all occur alongside persistent anxiety.

The fact that you are still functioning does not mean the symptoms are insignificant. A better question is whether maintaining that appearance of normality is requiring more effort than it used to.

When anxiety regularly consumes energy that could be going toward relationships, work, rest, or enjoyment, it deserves attention.