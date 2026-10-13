Becoming a Clinical Preceptor for NP and PA Students: A Guide for Physicians Who Already Teach Residents

Residency teaches two things at once: how to practice medicine, and how to supervise someone else learning to practice it. Every attending who signs off on a resident's note, corrects a presentation, or walks a trainee through a difficult conversation with a patient is already doing the work of a clinical preceptor.
That skill set is in short supply somewhere you might not expect. Nurse practitioner and physician assistant students need hundreds of hours of supervised clinical practice before they can sit their certification boards, and the number of clinicians willing to supervise them has not kept pace with how many students need placements. Physicians, including residents who are a year or two from attending status, are increasingly part of the solution, often without realizing the opportunity exists.
The math behind this shortage is straightforward. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects nurse practitioner employment will grow 41 percent between 2025 and 2035, far outpacing the 3 percent average projected growth across all occupations (BLS, Nurse Practitioners). Physician assistant employment is projected to grow 21 percent over the same period, also described by BLS as "much faster than the average for all occupations" (BLS, Physician Assistants). The American Association of Nurse Practitioners counted more than 461,000 licensed NPs nationwide as of 2025 (AANP, 2025 NP Count), and that number keeps climbing as new programs open to meet demand.
Every one of those students needs a supervising clinician willing to open a schedule, a chart, and a few hours a week to someone still learning, and the supply of willing clinicians has not kept pace with the number of students who need a placement.
Preceptor-matching platforms such as https://www.clinicalmatchme.com/ exist because that search used to be almost entirely manual, and the stakes for a student who can't find a site are high: a missed clinical rotation can mean a missed graduation date. These platforms let qualified clinicians, including physicians, list their availability and specialty, then review placement requests from students who match their criteria before deciding whether to send an offer. The student still chooses who they rotate with, and the clinician still decides who they're willing to supervise, and for how long.
Research on NP preceptors backs up why a matching layer became necessary. One study of practicing NP preceptors found that finding enough clinical placement sites is a long-standing problem that became more acute after the COVID-19 pandemic thinned out the primary care workforce and increased burnout among the clinicians who used to take students (PMC, Preceptors' Perceived Barriers to Precepting). The same research found that roughly a third of NPs who wanted to precept said their employer restricted them from doing so, and more than one in ten said precepting cut too far into their own productivity to keep doing it. Students are left scrambling, cold-emailing clinics, and sometimes delaying graduation by a semester or more because nobody in their area has an open slot. Physicians who have the schedule flexibility and the teaching instinct are exactly the clinicians that gap needs.
If you already supervise residents, precepting an NP or PA student will feel familiar in some ways and different in others.
Residents operate inside a graduate medical education structure with its own accreditation requirements, duty-hour rules, and a program director who owns the curriculum. NP and PA students operate inside their own school's clinical placement framework, but day to day, the supervising clinician has more direct latitude to shape what the student sees and does. There is no night float schedule to coordinate around and no in-training exam to prepare them for. The relationship is closer to a traditional preceptorship: you decide what the student is ready to handle, and you adjust as their competence grows.
A resident rotation is built around a fixed block schedule set months in advance by a residency program. NP and PA student placements are generally more flexible. Many programs allow students to arrange their clinical hours around a part-time schedule that fits an existing practice, which is part of why physicians already juggling a full patient load find precepting workable in a way that taking on an extra resident sometimes isn't.
Residents are covered by their sponsoring institution's graduate medical education infrastructure. NP and PA students typically need their school and the clinical site to have an affiliation agreement in place before the rotation starts, confirming insurance coverage and defining the supervising clinician's responsibilities. Reputable placement services handle this agreement using the student's school's existing template, so the paperwork burden on the supervising clinician is minimal.
Most employed physicians already carry malpractice coverage broad enough to extend to a visiting student, since supervising learners is a routine part of practicing in a teaching-adjacent environment. A quick conversation with your practice's risk management contact before the first rotation starts is still worth having, mainly to confirm how your specific coverage describes supervisory liability for a non-employee trainee.
Compensation for precepting varies by platform and by region, but a common structure is a flat honorarium per completed rotation, sometimes with the option to set an hourly rate instead. Supervising clinicians, including physicians, generally earn at least $1,000 per rotation for taking on an NP or PA student, funded by the student's placement fee rather than billed separately to the clinician.
Physicians are well positioned to precept for a few reasons beyond compensation:
You already know how to run a differential with a learner in the room without slowing the visit to a crawl.
You've already built the muscle for giving real-time feedback that doesn't shut a trainee down.
Your specialty may be one where NP and PA students struggle hardest to find a placement. Psychiatric, acute care, and women's health rotations are consistently among the hardest for students to fill, and clinicians in those specialties are in the highest demand.
Precepting one NP or PA student a few hours a week is a smaller time commitment than taking on a full resident rotation, which makes it a realistic way to teach without restructuring your clinic day.
None of this requires giving up your existing teaching responsibilities. Many physicians who precept NP or PA students alongside residents describe it as a different register of teaching: more one-on-one, less constrained by a fixed curriculum, and easier to calibrate to exactly how much time you have that week.
For a physician who has never been on the receiving end of a placement request, the process looks different from anything in graduate medical education. Here is the general sequence:
1. The student submits a placement request. This typically includes their specialty, the dates they need, how many hours the rotation requires, and either the states they're willing to travel to or a zip code and maximum travel distance. 2. Clinicians review requests that match their profile. On a matching platform, you see requests from students who fit the specialty, location, and timing you've already specified. Nothing is assigned to you automatically. 3. You send an offer, or you don't. Students often receive more than one offer and compare them before choosing. You're never obligated to take a student whose request doesn't fit your schedule or interests. 4. The affiliation agreement gets finalized. Once a student accepts your offer, the school's affiliation paperwork is completed, usually by the platform working from the school's own template, so the clinician isn't drafting legal language. 5. The rotation starts, and compensation is paid. The honorarium is paid once the rotation begins, not contingent on the student completing it successfully, and the clinician's involvement from that point is exactly the kind of day-to-day supervision already familiar from teaching residents and medical students.
A few logistics worth knowing before you say yes to your first NP or PA student:
Check with your practice administrator that your malpractice coverage extends to supervising a student from an outside institution. Most employed physicians already have this covered, but it's worth a two-minute check.
Ask the student which competencies their program needs them to demonstrate during the rotation, so you can plan cases accordingly.
Decide up front how many students you're willing to take in a given term. There's no obligation to take more than one at a time.
If your specialty requires it, confirm whether the student's documentation needs a co-signature, and build a few extra minutes per visit into your schedule for that review.
Precepting an NP or PA student is a reasonable fit if most of the following are true for you:
You have at least a few hours a week of relatively predictable clinic or rounding time.
You already enjoy the teaching parts of supervising residents or medical students.
Your specialty is one where placement demand regularly outstrips supply (psychiatry, women's health, acute care, and primary care are common examples).
You'd rather teach in a flexible, lower-overhead format than commit to a formal faculty appointment.
You're comfortable giving a learner graduated autonomy without a fixed curriculum dictating every step.
If several of those don't describe your situation right now, that's fine. Precepting is meant to flex around an existing practice, not replace it, and there's no penalty for starting with a single student before deciding whether to take more.
It also helps to think about timing the same way you'd think about adding a new resident rotation to your clinic schedule. A single NP or PA student a few hours a week for one academic term is a reasonable first commitment. You can decline the next request if the term didn't work out, or send an offer again the following semester if it did. Nothing about precepting locks you into a recurring obligation the way a standing faculty appointment would.
None of this solves the physician shortage directly. The Association of American Medical Colleges projects the United States will face a shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036 (AAMC, 2024 Physician Workforce Report), a gap that NP and PA growth is partly designed to help close. But that growth only works if enough clinicians are willing to supervise the students filling those roles. A physician who already knows how to teach a resident has most of what it takes to teach an NP or PA student too. The schedule is often more flexible, the commitment is smaller, and the shortage on the other side of that equation is real enough that almost every specialty has students looking for exactly the kind of supervision residency already trained you to give.
For physicians weighing whether to take on a student, it helps to remember that the licensing and continuing education requirements on the NP and PA side are not static either. States continue to adjust how many hours clinicians in both professions need to maintain their credentials, a trend worth tracking if you're considering how continuing education requirements for nurses compare across states before committing to a longer-term precepting relationship. The clinical training pipeline runs on clinicians willing to open their schedule to someone still learning, and physicians, with years of resident supervision already behind them, are better equipped for that role than most realize.
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