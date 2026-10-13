Becoming a Clinical Preceptor for NP and PA Students: A Guide for Physicians Who Already Teach Residents

The math behind this shortage is straightforward. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects nurse practitioner employment will grow 41 percent between 2025 and 2035, far outpacing the 3 percent average projected growth across all occupations (BLS, Nurse Practitioners). Physician assistant employment is projected to grow 21 percent over the same period, also described by BLS as "much faster than the average for all occupations" (BLS, Physician Assistants). The American Association of Nurse Practitioners counted more than 461,000 licensed NPs nationwide as of 2025 (AANP, 2025 NP Count), and that number keeps climbing as new programs open to meet demand.

Every one of those students needs a supervising clinician willing to open a schedule, a chart, and a few hours a week to someone still learning, and the supply of willing clinicians has not kept pace with the number of students who need a placement.

Preceptor-matching platforms such as https://www.clinicalmatchme.com/ exist because that search used to be almost entirely manual, and the stakes for a student who can't find a site are high: a missed clinical rotation can mean a missed graduation date. These platforms let qualified clinicians, including physicians, list their availability and specialty, then review placement requests from students who match their criteria before deciding whether to send an offer. The student still chooses who they rotate with, and the clinician still decides who they're willing to supervise, and for how long.

Research on NP preceptors backs up why a matching layer became necessary. One study of practicing NP preceptors found that finding enough clinical placement sites is a long-standing problem that became more acute after the COVID-19 pandemic thinned out the primary care workforce and increased burnout among the clinicians who used to take students (PMC, Preceptors' Perceived Barriers to Precepting). The same research found that roughly a third of NPs who wanted to precept said their employer restricted them from doing so, and more than one in ten said precepting cut too far into their own productivity to keep doing it. Students are left scrambling, cold-emailing clinics, and sometimes delaying graduation by a semester or more because nobody in their area has an open slot. Physicians who have the schedule flexibility and the teaching instinct are exactly the clinicians that gap needs.