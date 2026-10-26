6 Ways Cycling Indoors and Outdoors Create Different Safety Risks

The most obvious difference is that outdoor cycling places the rider among vehicles, pedestrians, and other cyclists.

NHTSA advises bicyclists to travel with traffic, obey road signs and signals, ride predictably, and remain alert to what other road users may do. It also warns riders to watch for situations that can cause falls, including potholes, grates, debris, and railroad tracks.

An indoor rider does not have to anticipate a driver turning across the bicycle's path or opening a car door. The stationary environment removes many external collision risks.

Outdoor riders, however, must continually divide their attention among traffic movement, lane position, signals, surface conditions, and possible escape paths. That means roadway awareness becomes part of the physical task of cycling itself.