How a Serious Car Accident Can Impact Your Financial Future—and What to Do Next

Emergency treatment is only the beginning of the medical costs you may face. Follow-up appointments, physical therapy, prescriptions and transportation to treatments can keep adding expenses while your household bills continue.

Even with health insurance, deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs can put pressure on your budget. You might start using money meant for rent, a home purchase or your children’s education just to keep up with immediate expenses.

According to research by the Federal Reserve, only 63% of adults surveyed in 2024 said they would cover a $400 emergency expense using cash or its equivalent.

If your savings are limited, even a relatively small accident-related bill can force difficult choices between treatment and everyday needs.