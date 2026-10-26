Inside the First Wellness Cruise of Ha Long Bay

There is a particular kind of luxury that has nothing to do with excess. It shows up in a slower morning, a leisurely meal, and a view that asks nothing of you but attention. That is the premise behind Bhaya Soul, the boutique cruise that has emerged as the first wellness-inclusive vessel on Ha Long Bay.

Launched by Bhaya Cruises, a pioneer of the bay's cruise industry since 2007, Bhaya Soul was named to Time Magazine's "World's Greatest Places" list for 2026 and recently won Best Luxury Wellness & Spa Cruise Experience in Vietnam at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards. For a region defined by dramatic limestone karsts and centuries of maritime history, the recognition signals something new: wellness is no longer an amenity on Ha Long Bay. It is the itinerary.