Travel, Reimagined: Where Sober Curious Luxury Takes Center Stage in 2026

Luxury travel is undergoing a quiet shift. As more travelers rethink how they drink, hospitality is responding with intention rather than compromise. With nearly 30 percent of Americans participating in Dry January last year and interest continuing to rise into 2026, hotels are no longer treating non-alcoholic offerings as an afterthought. Instead, they are building experiences that feel complete, considered, and genuinely rewarding. From wellness-forward resorts to hotels where zero-proof cocktails receive the same care as a classic pour, these destinations prove that indulgence today looks more balanced, more mindful, and just as satisfying.
Bardessono offers a rare perspective on Napa Valley, one that places wellness and intention at the center of the experience. Recently awarded two MICHELIN Keys by the MICHELIN Guide, the property has introduced the N/A-pa Concierge, the first of its kind in the region. Designed specifically for sober curious travelers, the concierge crafts bespoke itineraries that highlight Napa’s natural beauty, culinary depth, and outdoor experiences without relying on wine tastings. Corporate planners with sober travelers can also consult the service directly via sobercurious@bardessono.com.
Beyond curated itineraries, Bardessono stands apart as the only Spa Suite concept hotel in Napa Valley. Each guestroom transforms into a personal spa, allowing guests to enjoy customized treatments from the b Spa either in-room or within private courtyards. The result is a stay that feels restorative, elevated, and deeply personal.
At The Surfjack, mindful drinking is woven seamlessly into the social fabric of the property. Mahina & Sun’s has turned Dry January into a creative exercise with its “Unplugged” menu, featuring six zero-proof cocktails crafted with the same precision as a classic cocktail. Executive Bar Czar Christian Taibi, whose program ranks among Hawaii Magazine’s Top 5, builds each drink using house-made juices, syrups, and tonics sourced from local Hawaiian ingredients.
Standouts like the Mr. Brightside Unplugged combine turmeric and mint for a drink that feels both grounding and indulgent. Paired with the Surfjack’s retro pool, walkable location near Waikiki Beach, no amenity fees, and dog-friendly policy with no size restrictions, the experience feels relaxed, thoughtful, and distinctly Hawaiian.
At Tempo by Hilton Times Square, mindful drinking is treated as a natural part of modern hospitality, not a special request. On January 1, the hotel debuted a refreshed beverage program developed in collaboration with mindful drinking leader Derek Brown, designed to let guests choose how they want to sip without disrupting the social experience. Each cocktail is offered in both spirited and alcohol-free versions, allowing groups to enjoy the same drinks side by side with intention and balance. Set against the energy of Times Square, the program reflects a city that understands choice as a luxury, and proves that thoughtful drinking can feel seamless, social, and distinctly New York.
Amrit Ocean Resort presents one of the most comprehensive luxury wellness experiences in the country. Spanning seven beachfront acres, the newly opened resort anchors every element of the stay around five wellness pillars: mindfulness, nutrition, fitness, relaxation, and sleep.
Dining concepts across the property emphasize plant-forward, globally inspired menus, while LALA, the lobby bar and lounge, hosts a daily Harmony Hour centered on adaptogenic, alcohol-free drinks. The menu is organized into Potions, Elixirs, and Remedies, each designed with functional ingredients and presented with the same care as traditional cocktails. Complementing the experience is the four-story, 103,000-square-foot Amrit Wellness & Spa, offering a wide range of bespoke treatments and programming that encourage full immersion without a single sip.
Hotel Viata offers a grounded, restorative start to the new year just outside downtown Austin. Set in West Lake Hills, the property blends European-inspired design with Texas hospitality, creating a calm counterpoint to the city’s energy. Wellness amenities include Spa Viata, a sauna and steam room, a fitness center with Peloton bikes, and guided classes through Alo Moves.
During Dry January, Laurel Bar introduces a Mindful Libations menu, reimagining two of its most popular cocktails with zero-proof spirits. The Espresso Vecchio features Ritual Zero Proof Whiskey with cold brew and vanilla syrup, while the Tuscan Rosemary Fizz blends Ritual Zero Proof Gin with lemon, rosemary syrup, and Lady Bird Club Soda. These drinks pair naturally with handmade pastas at Laurel Restaurant, evenings by the veranda fireplaces, or a soak in the heated hillside pool.
Paséa Hotel & Spa offers a coastal interpretation of Dry January, backed by measurable demand. Both Lōrea, the hotel’s oceanfront restaurant, and Treehouse on PCH, its rooftop lounge, have seen a 25 percent year-over-year increase in non-alcoholic beverage sales, reflecting a growing appetite for mindful sipping.
Zero-proof cocktails like the Green Room, made with Ritual Alternative Tequila, cucumber, honey, and elderflower tonic, and the Buena Vista, featuring Ritual Alternative Gin with grapefruit and lime, bring freshness and balance to sunset views over the Pacific. Seasonal January specials reinforce the idea that moderation does not mean missing out.
The Elser Hotel & Residences redefines wellness-focused urban living through movement and recovery. The 49-story tower features a two-level gym open 24 hours, equipped with a cardio wall, free weights, circuit machines, and an open-air fitness deck offering boxing, HIIT, yoga, and boot camp classes with skyline views.
A dedicated Fitness Ambassador is available five days a week to assist guests, ensure equipment is functioning properly, and offer fresh juices post-workout. Non-alcoholic cocktails like the Naked Paloma and Cherrilicious bring the same attention to flavor and balance, while the hotel’s expansive hot tub and private lounges provide space to unwind after a full day of activity.
Deer Path Inn approaches sober curious travel with a sense of ceremony and play. Its Zero Proof experience, available to book directly through the Inn’s website, includes an in-suite mocktail mixology kit, a private alcohol-free mixology lesson with the Inn’s Chief Spirits Officer, and a take-home gift to continue the practice at home.
At The Bar, known for its theatrical cocktail program, guests can also explore a rotating menu of alcohol-free cocktails crafted with the same creativity as the Inn’s traditional offerings. Drinks like the Midwestern N/A allow guests to enjoy a festive experience within the Inn’s cozy, English-inspired setting, proving that intention and indulgence can coexist comfortably.
