Travel, Reimagined: Where Sober Curious Luxury Takes Center Stage in 2026

Luxury travel is undergoing a quiet shift. As more travelers rethink how they drink, hospitality is responding with intention rather than compromise. With nearly 30 percent of Americans participating in Dry January last year and interest continuing to rise into 2026, hotels are no longer treating non-alcoholic offerings as an afterthought. Instead, they are building experiences that feel complete, considered, and genuinely rewarding. From wellness-forward resorts to hotels where zero-proof cocktails receive the same care as a classic pour, these destinations prove that indulgence today looks more balanced, more mindful, and just as satisfying.