How Breast Cancer Diagnosis Shapes Your Treatment Path

Breast cancer diagnosis starts with imaging, typically mammography or ultrasound, followed by tissue biopsy to confirm malignancy. The biopsy report provides essential details: invasive or non-invasive cancer, tumour grade, and whether cancer cells have spread to lymph nodes. Pathologists also test for hormone receptors—oestrogen receptor (ER) and progesterone receptor (PR)—and a protein called HER2. These biomarkers are not academic details; they directly determine whether the cancer will respond to hormone therapy, targeted drugs, or chemotherapy.

Staging combines tumour size, lymph node involvement, and distant spread into a scale from 0 to IV. Stage 0 refers to non-invasive disease confined to milk ducts or lobules. Stage I and II cancers are early-stage and localised, often treated with surgery and adjuvant therapy. Stage III indicates locally advanced disease with significant lymph node involvement, and stage IV means cancer has spread to distant organs. Staging guides the aggressiveness of treatment and informs prognosis, though individual outcomes vary widely.