Workers’ Compensation Steps to Take After a Workplace Accident

After a workplace accident, time away from work can quickly raise concerns about medical expenses, lost income, and how the household will manage. In 2024, New York private employers reported 122,400 nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses, including 63,800 cases involving days away from work. The same year, construction alone recorded 5,100 cases, with 3,500 involving days away, job transfers, or work restrictions.
For an injured worker in Brooklyn, taking the right steps early can make the workers’ compensation process more manageable. New York increased the minimum weekly benefit to $325 in 2025, while the maximum rose to $1,222.42 for injuries occurring from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026. This can sound complicated to those new to the law. That’s when a Brooklyn workers’ compensation attorney can step in and clarify the claim process, required notices, medical documentation, and available benefits. Knowing what to do after an accident can help a worker move forward with greater confidence.
An injured employee should seek emergency care for serious pain, bleeding, breathing problems, head injuries, or suspected fractures. For less urgent injuries, a prompt appointment creates medical documentation and prevents symptoms from going unrecorded.
The employee should tell the healthcare provider that the injury happened at work. The account should identify the accident date, affected body parts, symptoms, and job duties involved. Medical records should describe symptoms accurately, without minimizing pain or adding facts the employee cannot confirm.
Following the treatment plan matters. Missed appointments, unfilled prescriptions, or unexplained gaps in care give an insurer grounds to question the severity or cause of an injury.
New York generally requires written notice to the employer within 30 days of a workplace injury. A worker should report the accident as soon as possible, even if the injury seems minor.
The report should include the date, approximate time, location, accident details, injured body parts, and names of witnesses. Email creates a dated record. If the employer uses an incident form, the employee should request a copy after submitting it.
A supervisor’s verbal awareness does not replace written notice. The employee should keep copies of every report, email, text message, and response connected with the accident.
Accident evidence can disappear after equipment is repaired, a spill is cleaned, or a work area is restored to its original state. Photographs should show the scene, damaged equipment, visible injuries, safety conditions, and relevant warning signs.
The employee should write a factual timeline while memories remain fresh. Notes should include assigned duties, instructions received, clothing or protective equipment used, and events immediately before and after the accident.
Witnesses should provide names and contact information when possible. Their observations can clarify how the accident happened, particularly when the employer disputes the employee’s account.
The employee generally files a claim with the New York Workers’ Compensation Board using Form C-3. The claim should identify the employer, accident date, injury description, medical providers, and work absence.
New York generally gives an injured worker two years to file a claim, but earlier filing protects the record and reduces delays. The employee should keep the claim number and copies of every submitted document.
Workers’ compensation usually does not require proof that the employer acted negligently. The employee must still show that the injury arose from employment and provide consistent medical evidence linking the condition to the accident.
Temporary disability benefits replace part of lost wages when an approved injury prevents work or limits duties. Medical benefits cover reasonable treatment connected with the work injury. Permanent disability findings involve separate medical and legal questions.
An employee should keep a log of work restrictions, missed shifts, payments, medical visits, prescriptions, mileage, and insurer communications. This log helps identify missing payments or unexplained delays.
An insurer may schedule an independent medical examination. The employee should attend the examination, answer questions truthfully, and describe symptoms consistently. Missing the examination can affect eligibility for benefits.
An insurer can dispute whether an accident occurred at work, whether treatment is related, or whether the employee can work. A denial letter should be saved and reviewed promptly.
The employee should not ignore hearing notices, requests for records, or medical authorization issues. A workers’ compensation attorney can prepare evidence, address conflicting medical opinions, and protect deadlines during a dispute.
Retaliation for reporting a workplace injury or filing a claim is prohibited under New York law. Any threatened discipline, termination, or schedule change should be documented with dates, witnesses, and written communications.
An injured worker should report the accident promptly, obtain consistent medical care, preserve evidence, and monitor every claim deadline. Written records often determine whether the injury account remains clear when questions arise months later.
The next practical step is to create a single file containing the accident report, medical records, wage information, photographs, witness details, and insurer letters. A legal review becomes appropriate when benefits stop, treatment is denied, or the employer disputes the accident.
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