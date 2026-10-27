Workers’ Compensation Steps to Take After a Workplace Accident

After a workplace accident, time away from work can quickly raise concerns about medical expenses, lost income, and how the household will manage. In 2024, New York private employers reported 122,400 nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses, including 63,800 cases involving days away from work. The same year, construction alone recorded 5,100 cases, with 3,500 involving days away, job transfers, or work restrictions.

For an injured worker in Brooklyn, taking the right steps early can make the workers’ compensation process more manageable. New York increased the minimum weekly benefit to $325 in 2025, while the maximum rose to $1,222.42 for injuries occurring from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026. This can sound complicated to those new to the law. That’s when a Brooklyn workers’ compensation attorney can step in and clarify the claim process, required notices, medical documentation, and available benefits. Knowing what to do after an accident can help a worker move forward with greater confidence.