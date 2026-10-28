Why Americans in Dubai Are Rethinking Their Approach to Wealth and Taxes

Dubai has spent years building its reputation as a global destination for wealth, luxury, and international business. For Americans, the appeal is easy to understand: a highly international environment, access to global markets, modern infrastructure, and no UAE personal income tax.

But the financial picture for an American living in Dubai is more complicated than simply moving to a country with lower personal taxes.

As Dubai's property market enters a period of adjustment and international investors become more selective, Americans living in the UAE are having to think more carefully about where they keep their money, how they invest, and how their U.S. tax obligations follow them overseas. Recent market reporting suggests Dubai's luxury property sector remains substantial despite a slowdown in transactions, while wealth migration continues to make the UAE an important destination for internationally mobile families.