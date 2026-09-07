What 100% bonus depreciation is actually worth at the top marginal rate

For people who own high-end real estate and sit in the 37% tax bracket, there’s a quiet revolution happening, right there in the tax code. One line item is reshaping the way luxury properties are bought, updated and held onto. We're talking about 100% bonus depreciation, and it’s not just another tax break: It’s a game changer once you really crunch the numbers.

There’s a certain satisfaction in seeing a number work in your favor on a tax return. If you own luxury rentals, boutique hotels, a ski chalet or high-end vacation homes, the value of this number has jumped since Congress made 100% bonus depreciation permanent. When the One Big Beautiful Bill Act became law on July 4, 2025, it restored full first-year expensing for qualifying property acquired and placed in service on or after January 19, 2025.

Property acquired before that date stays on the old phase-down: 80% in 2023, 60% in 2024, 40% in 2025, 20% in 2026, and nothing from 2027. This time, there’s no expiration date and there’s no looming sunset clause forcing you to guess if Congress will let the deduction shrink and vanish. Now, it's locked in.