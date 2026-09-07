What 100% bonus depreciation is actually worth at the top marginal rate

For people who own high-end real estate and sit in the 37% tax bracket, there’s a quiet revolution happening, right there in the tax code. One line item is reshaping the way luxury properties are bought, updated and held onto. We're talking about 100% bonus depreciation, and it’s not just another tax break: It’s a game changer once you really crunch the numbers.
There’s a certain satisfaction in seeing a number work in your favor on a tax return. If you own luxury rentals, boutique hotels, a ski chalet or high-end vacation homes, the value of this number has jumped since Congress made 100% bonus depreciation permanent. When the One Big Beautiful Bill Act became law on July 4, 2025, it restored full first-year expensing for qualifying property acquired and placed in service on or after January 19, 2025.
Property acquired before that date stays on the old phase-down: 80% in 2023, 60% in 2024, 40% in 2025, 20% in 2026, and nothing from 2027. This time, there’s no expiration date and there’s no looming sunset clause forcing you to guess if Congress will let the deduction shrink and vanish. Now, it's locked in.
Bonus depreciation doesn’t work by handing out a flat refund. It slashes your taxable income, and the magic happens at your highest marginal rate. Let’s say you’re at 37%. Every dollar of extra depreciation knocks 37 cents off your tax bill, because that’s just how the brackets work, pure and simple. The bonus depreciation calculator and rules are worth reviewing before you model your own numbers.
For example, imagine you buy an Aspen ski chalet for short-term rentals in 2026. The place is worth $4.2 million, with $3.1 million for the building after you back out land value. Run a cost segregation study, and maybe 30% of that ends up in 5, 7 or 15-year property classes.
That's about $930,000 you can write off, all at once, in year one. The remaining $2,170,000 keeps running on the 39-year schedule at $55,641, for a first-year total of $985,641. Without the study, that same building yields $79,487. The difference, $906,154, is worth $335,277 at the 37% rate. Front-loading is where the value sits, but the honest number is the difference between the two schedules, not the headline deduction on its own.
Here’s what surprises a lot of people who jump into luxury real estate: Without a cost segregation study, you’d be stuck depreciating most of your property over decades. Bonus depreciation barely changes things if you just let the building sit on a straight-line schedule. But cost segregation? That’s the engineering-driven process of breaking the property into all its separate parts.
Some things, like cabinetry, fancy lighting, landscaping, pools and high-end flooring, might qualify for much shorter write-off schedules. A study documents these categories and their recovery periods so they can be depreciated on their own schedules. That’s why cost segregation is so valuable, especially with luxury properties that are often packed with amenities and special features.
Even pros can miss one trap: Land doesn’t depreciate. Ever. It doesn’t matter how you structure your purchase. If you’re looking at a luxury coastal estate, it’s not uncommon for land to eat up 40% or more of the total value, the beachfront is always expensive. That chunk just sits there, immune to any depreciation strategy.
Getting the split right between what’s land and what’s improvements is crucial. You want an appraisal that can stand up to IRS scrutiny, not just a back-of-the-envelope number from the county. That can be the difference between a cost seg study that delivers actual value and one that barely moves the needle.
All of this hits a wall if you can't use the loss. Under Section 469, rental losses are passive, and a passive loss won't offset your W-2 or business income. There are two ways through. Qualify as a real estate professional under 469(c)(7), which is demanding for anyone with a day job.
Or, if the average guest stay is seven days or less, the activity isn't a 'rental activity' at all under the regulations, so REP status isn't required, but you must still materially participate under one of the seven tests, with contemporaneous time logs to back it.
The Aspen chalet above is the second case. Miss both and the $335,277 doesn't arrive this year; the loss suspends and carries forward until you have passive income or you sell.
There's a bill at the other end. Those reclassified components are Section 1245 property, and when you sell, the depreciation you took on them comes back as ordinary income, not the 25% rate that applies to building depreciation. At the top bracket, that's a real spread. Accelerating the deduction is a timing and rate decision, not free money.
There’s no universal answer here. The property type, when you buy it, how much is land versus improvements and what bracket you’re in, all these factors juggle the final outcome. If you want to see real numbers, not just rough ideas, BonusDepreciation.com sets out the current rules and includes a bonus depreciation calculator with worked examples to help understand the scenarios. For high-net-worth owners staring at a year-end purchase, those details are way more useful than a blanket “write it all off” headline.
The value only crystallises once you account for cost segregation, land allocation, your top bracket, and whether you can actually use the loss this year. This is general information, not tax advice; run it past your own CPA before you commit.
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