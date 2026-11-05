Civil Litigation 101: What to Expect From Start to Finish

A civil case starts when a plaintiff files a complaint with the appropriate court. It lays out the dispute, identifies the parties, describes the alleged harm, and states what the plaintiff wants. The defendant then receives the complaint and summons.

Once served, the defendant has a limited time to respond. In Michigan circuit courts, a defendant generally has 21 days after service to file an answer or responsive motion, although timing can vary. Missing a deadline can create serious problems, including possible default judgment.