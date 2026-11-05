Understanding Legal Resources Available to Individuals and Families

The term “legal resources” covers a lot of ground. At one end, official government websites and court self-help centers provide forms, procedural overviews, and general guidance on how specific processes work. At the other end, licensed attorneys provide individualized counsel based on a client’s specific situation.

In between, legal aid organizations, nonprofit community services, and law school clinics serve people who may qualify for free or reduced-cost assistance. USA.gov organizes federal and state resources by topic, which can help narrow the search when someone isn't sure which agency or program applies to their situation.

One distinction matters here: legal information and legal advice are not the same thing. General information explains how a law or process works. Legal advice applies that law to someone’s specific circumstances. Most publicly available resources provide the former. Only a licensed attorney provides the latter.