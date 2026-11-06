Charged With Impaired Driving in Ontario? What the First 30 Days Actually Look Like

A practical, step-by-step look at what happens in the first month after an impaired driving arrest in Ontario, from the roadside to your first court date.

For most people, an impaired driving arrest is the first time they have ever been handcuffed, fingerprinted, or handed a court date. It happens fast, often late at night, and by the time you get home you have a stack of paperwork, no licence, and a lot of questions nobody at the station had time to answer.

The first month after the arrest matters more than most people realize. Decisions made in those weeks can shape the outcome of the case, and some deadlines start running the moment the officer hands you your papers. Here is what that period usually looks like in Ontario, and what you can do at each stage.