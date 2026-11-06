Charged With Impaired Driving in Ontario? What the First 30 Days Actually Look Like

A practical, step-by-step look at what happens in the first month after an impaired driving arrest in Ontario, from the roadside to your first court date.
For most people, an impaired driving arrest is the first time they have ever been handcuffed, fingerprinted, or handed a court date. It happens fast, often late at night, and by the time you get home you have a stack of paperwork, no licence, and a lot of questions nobody at the station had time to answer.
The first month after the arrest matters more than most people realize. Decisions made in those weeks can shape the outcome of the case, and some deadlines start running the moment the officer hands you your papers. Here is what that period usually looks like in Ontario, and what you can do at each stage.
An impaired driving investigation usually starts with a traffic stop, a RIDE check, or a collision. Since 2018, police in Canada can demand a roadside breath sample from any lawfully stopped driver, even without a specific reason to suspect alcohol. If the screening device registers a fail, or the officer believes your ability to drive is impaired, you will typically be arrested and taken for further testing on an approved breath instrument.
Two charges come up most often:
Impaired operation, which is about whether alcohol or a drug affected your ability to drive.
Operation with a blood alcohol concentration at or above 80 mg per 100 mL of blood, commonly called "over 80."
Refusing or failing to provide a breath sample is a separate criminal offence, and it is treated just as seriously as the impaired charges themselves.
Before you leave the station, you will usually be released on a document with a first court date and conditions you have to follow. Read it carefully, keep it somewhere safe, and note the date. Missing that court appearance creates a brand new problem on top of the original one.
This is the part that catches people off guard. In Ontario, the provincial consequences start right away, long before anyone has been found guilty of anything.
If you blow over 80, refuse a test, or are arrested for impaired driving, you face an immediate 90-day administrative licence suspension. Your vehicle is usually impounded for seven days as well, and you will pay the towing and storage costs. You will also have to pay a reinstatement fee before you can drive again once the suspension ends.
None of this is a criminal penalty. It happens automatically, it applies whether or not you are later convicted, and fighting the criminal charge does not pause it. Plan for at least three months without a licence, and sort out transportation for work, school, and family now rather than later.
The single most useful thing you can do in the first week is get proper legal advice. You do not have to hire the first lawyer you speak to, but you should understand your situation before you make any decisions.
There are a few reasons this matters so much:
Early choices are hard to undo. Some people walk into their first court date planning to "just plead guilty and get it over with," without knowing the mandatory minimum penalties or whether the police followed the rules.
Your rights at the time of arrest are central. Many impaired driving cases turn on details such as whether you were told about your right to counsel and given a real chance to use it, whether the breath demand was made properly, and whether the testing followed the required procedures. Those questions can only be assessed by someone who knows what to look for.
Program eligibility can depend on timing. Ontario offers some eligible first-time offenders a path to get back on the road sooner with an ignition interlock device. Whether that option is open to you, and when it makes sense, is something to discuss with counsel early.
If you were charged in the GTA, look for a dui lawyer toronto firm with real courtroom experience in impaired driving cases, and book a consultation before your first appearance. That way you walk into court with a plan rather than a guess.
Your first court date is rarely the day the case is decided. In most cases it is an administrative step. The main thing that happens early on is disclosure: the Crown provides the evidence against you, which can include officer notes, breath test records, video from the station or cruiser, and witness statements.
This is where a defence really takes shape. Disclosure is reviewed for gaps and inconsistencies, such as timing problems between the driving and the breath tests, missing records about the testing instrument, or notes that do not match the video. A case that looked simple on the night of the arrest can look quite different once the evidence is actually examined.
If you have a lawyer, they can often appear on your behalf at these early dates, which means less time off work for you.
People tend to underestimate impaired driving charges because they are so common. The consequences of a conviction in Canada are significant, even for a first offence:
A mandatory minimum fine, which increases at higher blood alcohol readings
A driving prohibition of at least one year
A criminal record
Much higher insurance premiums, often for several years
Possible complications for travel, certain jobs, and professional licences
For anyone who is not a Canadian citizen, there is another layer. Impaired driving is now treated as serious criminality under immigration law, so a conviction can put permanent residence or future status applications at risk. If that applies to you, mention it to your lawyer at the very first meeting.
If you or someone close to you has just been charged, here is a short list to keep things on track:
1. Keep your release document and write down your first court date and any conditions. 2. Do not drive during the administrative suspension, and arrange your transportation now. 3. Write down everything you remember about the stop, the arrest, and the station while it is still fresh: times, what was said, and whether you were able to speak to a lawyer. 4. Avoid discussing the details of your case on social media or with anyone other than your lawyer. 5. Book a consultation with a criminal defence lawyer before your first appearance. 6. Gather anything that might help later, such as receipts, texts, or witness names that show where you were and when.
An impaired driving charge is stressful, but it is not the end of the story. The suspension and impound happen quickly and automatically, while the criminal case moves at a slower, more deliberate pace, and that gives you time to respond properly. Use the first 30 days wisely: understand what you are facing, protect your rights, and get advice from someone who handles these cases every day. A calm, informed approach in the first month often makes the biggest difference in where the case ends up.
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