What Happens When You Miss a Personal Injury Filing Deadline

A personal injury claim can involve months of medical care, insurance conversations, and gathering records. Yet none of those activities necessarily protects the right to bring a lawsuit. If the filing deadline passes, an otherwise supported claim may encounter a legal barrier before a court examines who caused the injury.

West Virginia sets time limits for civil actions, but the outcome of a missed deadline depends on the type of claim and when its filing period began. Understanding the consequences requires separating insurance activity from court filings and examining whether any recognized exception applies.