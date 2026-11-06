What Happens When You Miss a Personal Injury Filing Deadline

A personal injury claim can involve months of medical care, insurance conversations, and gathering records. Yet none of those activities necessarily protects the right to bring a lawsuit. If the filing deadline passes, an otherwise supported claim may encounter a legal barrier before a court examines who caused the injury.
West Virginia sets time limits for civil actions, but the outcome of a missed deadline depends on the type of claim and when its filing period began. Understanding the consequences requires separating insurance activity from court filings and examining whether any recognized exception applies.
West Virginia Code §55-2-12 generally gives someone two years after a personal injury claim accrues to file a lawsuit when another limitation does not apply. The date of the accident often marks the beginning, but it is not the answer in every case.
The term “accrues” matters. Courts examine when the legal claim came into existence, subject to applicable rules governing discovery and delayed filing. A person recovering from injuries cannot assume the clock begins after treatment ends or after the full financial impact becomes known.
Submitting photographs, medical bills, or an insurance demand is different from filing a complaint in court. Under the West Virginia Rules of Civil Procedure, Rule 3, a civil action begins with the filing of a complaint. Ongoing negotiations do not automatically extend the statutory period.
That distinction is worth reviewing with a highly rated Charleston personal injury lawyer before a promising exchange with an adjuster creates misplaced confidence. The key documents are the court filing, if any, and the dates governing the underlying claim—not whether the insurer is still returning calls.
Missing a deadline does not cause a claim to vanish from every record. Rather, it gives the defendant grounds to argue that the lawsuit is time-barred. West Virginia's Rule 8 identifies the statute of limitations as an affirmative defense.
If the defense succeeds, the court can dismiss the case without deciding the disputed facts of the accident or the extent of the injuries. That is a serious consequence: persuasive photographs and medical documentation cannot by themselves overcome a valid time bar.
The filing date and any applicable exception must therefore be established before assuming the merits will receive a hearing.
West Virginia's Supreme Court of Appeals explained in Dunn v. Rockwell that the discovery rule generally applies to tort claims unless a statute clearly prohibits its application. The analysis asks when a reasonably diligent person knew, or would have known, the essential facts of a possible claim.
The rule does not permit indefinite delay while someone waits to learn the legal terminology or obtain every supporting document. It focuses on knowledge of injury, potentially responsible conduct, and their connection. A later diagnosis alone does not automatically reset the filing period. The medical chronology and what was reasonably knowable need review.
West Virginia Code §55-2-15 provides special timing rules when a person entitled to bring certain actions was a minor or legally incapacitated when the claim accrued. The statute contains limits, including an outside period for claims covered by its general disability provision.
These rules cannot be reduced to “all children get extra time.” The relevant subsection, the claimant's circumstances, and any more specific statutory deadline must be identified. A parent or guardian also needs to distinguish the injured child's claim from any separate claim belonging to an adult.
There is a major difference between never filing and filing on time before a case is dismissed. West Virginia Code §55-2-18 allows a qualifying action to be refiled within one year after certain involuntary dismissals not based on the merits or specified reversals.
This savings provision is not a general extension for someone who missed the original deadline. Its application depends on the first complaint's timeliness and the precise reason the case ended. Preserve the initial complaint, dismissal order, and service records before deciding whether the provision applies.
The two-year personal injury rule is not universal. Medical professional liability claims, for example, have specific limitation and discovery provisions in West Virginia Code §55-7B-4, along with separate pre-suit requirements.
A single incident may raise more than one legal theory, and each must be assessed under the proper statute. A government-related claim may involve additional legal restrictions. Treating every dispute as an ordinary negligence case risks overlooking a shorter deadline or a required step before filing.
A useful deadline review begins with a small set of documents:
The incident date and any early injury reports
Medical records showing when symptoms and diagnoses became known
Correspondence identifying potentially responsible parties
Insurance communications and any written agreements affecting timing
Court complaints, filing receipts, service records, and dismissal orders
Arrange the records chronologically. Identify which dates are documented and which remain disputed. Do not infer a filing extension from a reassuring phone conversation or an unanswered demand letter. A reliable timeline gives any available exception a factual foundation.
If the apparent period has expired, preserve the evidence and obtain a prompt assessment of the applicable law. Do not alter documents, backdate reports, or assume an adjuster's willingness to talk restores a right to sue. Whether another legal avenue remains available depends on facts and statutory requirements, not optimism.
A missed deadline can prevent a court from reaching the substance of an injury claim. But calculating the deadline correctly is a separate task from noticing that time has passed. The difference deserves careful attention before treating a case as either viable or permanently closed.
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