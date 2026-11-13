How Red Light Therapy Can Support Dogs' Recovery and Overall Wellness

Have you noticed your dog slowing down on walks, hesitating before jumping onto the sofa, or taking longer to recover after an active day? Changes in movement and energy can sometimes be signs that a dog needs additional care and attention. Whether you have a playful puppy recovering from an injury or a senior dog experiencing joint stiffness, supporting their physical wellbeing is an important part of responsible pet ownership.

Veterinary care has evolved beyond traditional approaches, with rehabilitation and complementary therapies becoming part of conversations about canine health. One option receiving growing attention is red light therapy, also known as photobiomodulation. While it is not suitable for every condition or a replacement for veterinary treatment, it may offer additional support for certain recovery and mobility concerns. Understanding how it works, what research says, and when to consider it can help owners make informed decisions.